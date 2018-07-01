German government in Horst Seehofer limbo — live updates

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has threatened to resign over his CSU party's rift over asylum policy with Chancellor Angela Merkel's fellow conservatives, the CDU. DW has the news as it happens.
The main points:
All times in Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)
12:45 SPD head Andrea Nahles stresses that her party wants a "humanitarian refugee policy, but with a healthy dose of realism."
12:39 SPD head Andrea Nahles says the CSU is on "a dangerous ego trip" and that the SPD executives cannot stop shaking their heads because of this crisis.
She adds that "my optimism was greater two days ago," when asked if she thought the CDU and the CSU could overcome their differences.
12:37 SPD lawmaker Rolf Mützenich tells DW: "Through serious negotiations, we laid solid foundations for good government policy. Large parts of the CDU and CSU are putting this at stake because of personal and political sensitivities."
12:26 SPD head Andrea Nahles tell journalists that things can't go on like this when asked when the SPD may start calling the coalition into question, says DW's Sabine Kinkartz.
12:24 Coalition partner SPD calls for a coalition committee to tackle the current crisis
12:18 One of Germany's leading economic institute, the ZEW, points out that an EU-wide, coordinated, migration policy benefits the economy. "Germany going it alone at this point would therefore run counter to German interests."
12:14 Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) calls the row between the CSU and the CDU "damaging" for Germany and the government.
12:06 It's a baffling crisis for foreign journalists, too: DW's Sabine Kinkartz tweets from Monday's Federal Press Conference in Berlin. A Dutch journalist says "I don't really understand what's happening between the CDU and the CSU." It seems, the government's spokespeople can't help there either...
11:18 Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) reportedly said the CDU was "on the brink" during the ongoing CDU executives' meeting, the Reuters news agency says, citing people familiar with the talks.
11:17 Social Democrat MP Sonja Steffen tells DW: "I hope that the CSU and especially Horst Seehofer come to their senses. The result of the EU summit was a bridge and a good basis for ending the row within the conservative camp. For that reason, the renewed bickering is all the more incomprehensible."
11:02 Center-right and far-right parties are also unimpressed by the CSU:
Alternative for Germany (AFD) Parliamentary Group Leader Alice Weidel: "Horst Seehofer and the CSU have performed a cheap bit of theater. The back and forth and the cancellation of his resignation as interior minister were all staged."
Free Democratic Party Chairman (FDP) Christian Lindner: "On the question of policy, I can understand rejecting what Ms. Merkel negotiated. But on the question of power, it's unprofessional and plunges our country into crisis and paralysis."
11:00 The interior minister for the state of Bavaria, Joachim Herrmann, says claims that Germany's border with Austria would be closed, are incorrect, Reuters reports.
10:46 Left-wing politicians are calling for Seehofer to resign as interior minister.
Green party Parliamentary Leader Anton Hofreiter: "Whoever treats his responsibility for the country so cavalierly and egotistically can no longer responsibly perform his ministerial duties."
Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (Social Democrats): "Anyone who acts this way squanders every ounce of trust citizens have in our political system." He told Spiegel magazine "That's why he has to go now."
10:41 Bavarian Premier Söder stressed that "one thing is clear: For us, the stability of the government is not at risk."
10:33 The German press is, by and large, unimpressed with Horst Seehofer.
Spiegel: "If he remains interior minister, his credibility is gone. If he resigns, the same thing is true."
Welt: "Seehofer backtracks at 1 a.m. – and the chaos is complete."
Süddeutsche Zeitung: "Seehofer's days as the head of the CSU are numbered…Seehofer's final political goal: If I go down, so does Merkel."
But Bild newspaper is offering some words of support: "This battle has to be."
10:15 Bavarian Premier Markus Söder confirms in several interviews that he wants to keep the CDU/CSU alliance. "We do not want to leave the government nor end the cooperation with the CDU."
The CDU executive has issued a statement saying "we are still hoping for an agreement."
10:00 Here's the latest analysis from our DW studios this morning. DW political correspondent Peter Craven debriefs on air.
Normally "cool, calm and collected, she's now being drawn into what is being described as an endgame with Horst Seehofer," Craven says. "That's not the Angela Merkel world as we know it."
09:57 We're going to have to be patient for the day's main meeting. Angela Merkel and her Interior Minister are expected to meet at 5 p.m. this evening. Seehofer has offered his resignation, but said in the early hours of the morning that he still hoped for a solution.
09:40 The CDU's leading figures are meeting in Berlin in a last-ditch attempt to break the deadlock with Bavarian sister party, the CSU, over the government's migration policy.
