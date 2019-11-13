 German football referees strike over player violence | News | DW | 17.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German football referees strike over player violence

Spitting, racist abuse and physical violence — Cologne referees have gone on strike to protest against increasing violence among players. Many amateur league matches were canceled as a result.

A referee holds up a yellow card

Cologne referees went ahead with a strike on Sunday, protesting against growing violence at local-level matches.

A total of 76 amateur league matches in the amateur Kreisliga Sunday league were due to take place, but most were canceled because of the collective action, according to German local media WDR.

Worst hit were matches in the Kreisliga A division, though the strike affected divisions A to D.

Members of the Cologne Referee Committee reached the decision that it would not provide referees for the amateur level matches earlier this week.

The committee mentioned particular incidents against its members in an online statement posted on Facebook.

During a match between Blau-Weiss Köln and Germania Ossendorf on November 3, a referee was verbally abused and physically attacked by members of the away team and also had a glass bottle thrown at him after awarding three goals to Blau-Weiss Köln.

The statement also highlighted incidents of racist abuse and spitting.

Watch video 18:38

Police vs. Fans

Read more: Bundesliga match marred by clashes between fans and police

A clear signal against abuse

The referee committee wrote that it wanted to send a "clear signal against violence and increasing brutality to which they find themselves increasingly exposed."

Referees in Cologne said that there had been 10 acts of violence against officials in the past season and another 56 cases of insults or threats.

"The development is alarming, a clear stop-signal must be shown," their statement said.

The committee also demanded better protection at matches and an open dialogue between clubs, players, and referees to combat violence in the future.

The Cologne strike follows a similar strike by local level referees in Berlin against football violence, where the Berlin football federation said it had recorded 109 incidents of violence and discrimination, with 53 of these against referees.

  • Bundesliga coaches Julian Nagelsmann, Marco Rose, David Wagner, Oliver Glasner, Alfred Schreuder, Ante Covic, Achim Beierlorzer (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bundesliga: Numbers to know for the 2019-20 season

    7 — Bundesliga clubs with new head coaches

    Seven teams will feature new head coaches this season. Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann is the only one with Bundesliga experience, though Hoffenheim's Alfred Schreuder and Hertha's Ante Covic have served as assistants. Schalke's David Wagner, Cologne's Achim Beierlorzer and Gladbach's Marco Rose have coached in Germany's lower leagues. Wolfsburg's Oliver Glasner is the only one new to German football.

  • Serge Gnabry (Reuters/M. Dalder)

    Bundesliga: Numbers to know for the 2019-20 season

    3.18 — Goals per game in the Bundesliga last season

    With 973 goals scored in the Bundesliga's 306 games last season, the German top flight had the highest goals-per-game average among Europe's top-five leagues. A total of 24 players scored at least 10 goals last term, the most double digit goalscorers the league has seen in five years. Will there be more of the same this term?

  • Lucas Hernandez (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

    Bundesliga: Numbers to know for the 2019-20 season

    €80 million — The new Bundesliga transfer record

    Bayern Munich nearly doubled their transfer record when they signed Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid. The French defender is expected to partner with entrenched starter Niklas Süle once he returns from a knee injury. That transfer record may not last long, though, if the Bavarians convince German international Leroy Sane to return to the Bundesliga.

  • Paco Alcacer (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

    Bundesliga: Numbers to know for the 2019-20 season

    12 — Paco Alcacer goals as a substitute last season

    The Spanish striker, who bagged 18 Bundesliga goals in his first season with Borussia Dortmund, shattered the league's substitute goal-scoring record by three goals. With nagging leg and arm injuries seemingly behind him, Alcacer has expressed his desire to start more games. That might be tricky, however, as BVB have added Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard to an already potent attack.

  • Cologne's Simon Terodde, Paderborn's Sebastian Vasiliadis, Union Berlin's Chrisopher Lenz (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bundesliga: Numbers to know for the 2019-20 season

    3 — Newly promoted Bundesliga teams

    For the first time since 2012-13, the Bundesliga will feature three newly promoted teams: Cologne, Paderborn and Union Berlin. Cologne return to the top division after one season in the second tier. Paderborn achieved two consecutive promotions to return to the top flight. Union are set to play their first ever Bundesliga season after defeating Stuttgart in last season's interleague playoff.

  • Hertha Berlin and Union Berlin fans (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bundesliga: Numbers to know for the 2019-20 season

    1977 — Last Berlin derby in the Bundesliga

    Union Berlin's promotion means the German capital will see its first Bundesliga derby in over four decades. The last time two Berlin-based clubs faced off in the Bundesliga was April 4, 1977 when Tennis Borussia Berlin beat Hertha Berlin 2-0. Hertha and Union have faced each other four times in the second division, most recently in 2013.

  • Claudio Pizarro goal celebration (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Franklin)

    Bundesliga: Numbers to know for the 2019-20 season

    41 — The age Claudio Pizarro will turn this season

    How will Werder Bremen's Claudio Pizarro end his Bundesliga career? The Peruvian forward, who scored five goals for Bremen last season, has announced that 2019-20 will be his last. Klaus Fichtel, Uli Stein and Toni Schumacher are the only players older than Pizarro to play a Bundesliga game.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


dpa contributed to this report

DW recommends

Attacks on referees on the rise in German amateur soccer leagues

The German Football Association has said thousands of referees were verbally and physically attacked during the 2018/2019 season. Players also suffered violence and discrimination the association said. (09.07.2019)  

Italy footballer Mario Balotelli threatens to quit match after racist chants

Italian footballer Mario Balotelli stopped play and booted the ball into the crowd after fans in Verona taunted him with racial slurs. It's not the first time the Brescia striker has been targeted with abuse. (03.11.2019)  

Right-wing AfD Bundestag parliamentarian convicted of football hooliganism

Sebastian Münzenmaier has received a suspended sentence for being an accessory to violence carried out by fans of second-division club Kaiserslautern. But he'll still be able to take up his seat in a parliament. (19.10.2017)  

Turkish cup match abandoned after Besiktas coach is struck by object thrown from stands

A Turkish Cup semifinal between two of the country's biggest clubs was abandoned on Thursday, after Besiktas boss Senol Gunes was struck by an object thrown from the stands. Gunes needed five stitches in a head wound. (19.04.2018)  

Politicians, police on collision course with Germany's football fans

Strong language from senior politicians and legislation that enhances police powers has led football fans in Germany to take part in civil rights protests. Some experts expect the situation to escalate. (23.01.2019)  

Bundesliga match marred by clashes between fans and police

Pyrotechnics, flagpoles, batons and pepper spray: Saturday's Bundesliga fixture between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin was overshadowed by violent clashes between visiting supporters and police. (27.10.2018)  

Bundesliga: Numbers to know for the 2019-20 season

New teams, new coaches and lots of goals — there is a lot to look forward to in the coming season. Here are some of the numbers you should know before the 2019-20 campaign gets underway. (15.08.2019)  

WWW links

football statement

football statement

Audios and videos on the topic

Police vs. Fans  

Berlin derby hero stops violence  

Related content

Fussball WM 2018 Russland l Brasilien vs Mexiko - Neymar verletzt

'Men’s football': Sexism in football language discussed in Germany 13.11.2019

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc demanded that his players play "like men" ahead of his team’s 0-4 defeat away at Bayern, triggering a debate about the use of inclusive language in the German game.

Spanien -Female Atletico de Madrid vs Female Sevilla

Spanish female footballers to strike over pay and working hours 23.10.2019

Some 188 players agreed to go on strike over wages and working hours, with clubs saying they cannot afford their demands. Women's football has grown in Spain since its debut at the 2015 World Cup.

UEFA Champions League | Borussia Dortmund - Inter Mailand | Torjubel (2:2)

Achraf Hakimi and Julian Brandt inspire famous Borussia Dortmund comeback 05.11.2019

After trailing 0-2 at the break, Borussia Dortmund produced a furious second-half performance to beat Inter thanks to goals from Achraf Hakimi and Julian Brandt. After Barcelona drew, it's all to play for in Group F.

Advertisement