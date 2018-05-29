Italy footballer Mario Balotelli threatens to quit match after racist chants

Italian footballer Mario Balotelli stopped play and booted the ball into the crowd after fans in Verona taunted him with racial slurs. It's not the first time the Brescia striker has been targeted with abuse.
Mario Balotelli threatened to abandon Sunday's top-tier game between Hellas Verona and Brescia over alleged racist chants from home fans.
The Serie A match at Verona's Stadio Bentegodi was suspended for several minutes in the second half after the visibly frustrated striker picked up the ball with his hands and volleyed it into the stand. As he walked off, players from both sides ran to embrace the 29-year-old and persuaded him to stay on the field.
A message was then read out over the stadium loudspeaker, warning fans that the game would be put on hold if the abusive slurs continued.
After play resumed, Balotelli scored a late goal, but the game finished with a 2-1 victory for Verona.
Read more: We're in 2018: Mario Balotelli responds to racist banner
Verona coach Ivan Juric denied that his team's fans had been racist.
"Nothing happened today. No racists chants, nothing at all," Juric told Sky Sport. "Racist abuse disgusts me, I get called a filthy gypsy all the time. But there was nothing today, not even a little bit, nothing. To say otherwise is a lie."
Balotelli's agent Mino Raiola told Agence France-Presse he supports his player: "We are with Mario and we are against all forms of racism. Racists are just ignorant."
Balotelli, who was born in Italy to Ghanaian parents, has often been targeted by racist chants during his three stints playing in his home country. The former AC Milan and Manchester City player recently returned to Italy's Serie A after several seasons in France.
A number of other black players have also suffered abuse from soccer fans in Italy. In September, Milan midfielder Franck Kessie was targeted by Verona fans, while Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was abused by Cagliari fans.
nm/jlw (Reuters, AFP, AP)Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Protesters have gathered to denounce racism after an Italian man opened fire on African migrants in Macerata. Immigration has become one of the most important political issues in the run-up to parliamentary elections. (10.02.2018)
An anti-discrimination group has called Italy's football authorities "gutless" after Sulley Muntari was banned for walking off the pitch following racist abuse in a Serie A game. There have also been calls for a strike. (03.05.2017)
Striker Mario Balotelli scored on his first appearance for Italy in four years on Monday. But his comeback display was soured by an offensive banner hung in the crowd, which Balotelli soon responded to. (29.05.2018)
Borussia Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi has seen the investigation into his claims of racist abuse in a Europa League game in Italy last month shut down. UEFA gave no reason for why it was dropping the case. (29.03.2018)
An investigation by the Italian athletics federation has been launched after Trieste Half Marathon organizers said they'd only hire European athletes. They want measures to stop alleged exploitation of African runners. (27.04.2019)