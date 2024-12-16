German election: Scholz faces confidence vote

Skip next section How were the parties polling in December?

How were the parties polling in December?

Polls show Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) behind the conservative opposition Union bloc (CDU/CSU) under Friedrich Merz.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is also polling strongly, and is likely to become the second or third largest force in parliament. Its leader, Alice Weidel, is unlikely to win the spot of chancellor as other parties have said they will not enter into coalition with her party.

The business-oriented Free Democrats (FDP) was polling just underneath the 5% threshold required to enter the Bundestag.

Also underneath the threshold was the socialist Left Party, which still hopes to enter parliament by securing at least three direct votes from constituencies even if it is likely to fall far beneath 5% of the total vote.

The left-wing populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) split off from the Left Party in early 2024 and could enter the Bundestag for the first time in 2025.