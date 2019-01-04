German cyber defense body under fire over massive breach

Germany's digital defense body had been aware of a massive data theft that targeted hundreds of politicians and celebrities for weeks but failed to notify the country's top police body, the Federal Office for IT Safety (BSI) said on Friday.

By its own account, the Federal Criminal Police Office only learned of the data hack on Friday shortly before it became public, according to a document the top investigative body sent to lawmakers.

However, the head of Germany's IT security agency, Arne Schönbohm, told the television channel Phoenix that the BSI had been aware of the data leak in December.

"We already informed some lawmakers who were impacted in a timely manner in December," he said.

The revelation has provoked sharp criticism of the IT security watchdog as some lawmakers were apparently not informed.

"I am outraged that I am learning about the data leak from the media, even though I am a member of the Parliament's Intelligence Oversight Committee and Home Affairs Committee," Left party lawmaker Andre Hahn told the media group Redaktionsnetzwerk on Saturday.

Günter Krings, a conservative lawmaker from the Christian Democrats, also criticized authorities.

"The obligation of the federal government to inform parliament also applied between Christmas and New Year," he told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Helge Lindh (SPD): Democracies are very vulnerable

Massive security breach

The security breach, uncovered by journalists on Thursday, targeted all of Germany's political parties currently represented in the federal parliament, except for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). It also impacted the European, German and state parliaments as well as municipal officials and celebrities.

A preliminary review of the documents discovered no sensitive information was released and government networks were not accessed, according to BSI. However, the data published on Twitter starting in early December included mobile phone numbers, contact info, and credit card details from members of Germany's major parties. The leak also included banking and financial details, ID cards and private chats.

Among the apparent targets were Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said an initial analysis suggested that the material was obtained from cloud services, email accounts or social networks.

Social Democrat parliamentarian Helge Lindh was one of the victims of the attack. He told DW that although the hack was "alarming," he was not surprised it happened.

"There is evidence of a number of phishing attacks and data leaks collected over a sustained period of time," he said. "It is shocking that politicians are so vulnerable, and it is our task to improve security."

The documents were posted online as early as December over a Hamburg-based Twitter account that released them in an Advent calendar style. The Twitter account describes itself with labels such as security research, artist and satire. The account has since been suspended.

The authenticity of the leaked data could not be immediately verified and no discernible pattern could be detected to the leaked documents. There is currently no known suspect or motivation.