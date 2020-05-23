 German COVID-19 outbreak traced to restaurant | News | DW | 23.05.2020

News

German COVID-19 outbreak traced to restaurant

At least 10 people have been infected with COVID-19 following a private party at a restaurant in rural northern Germany. Health officials say there is evidence that hygiene and distancing guidelines were not followed.

The Alte Scheune restaurant in the German town of Leer, Lower Saxony (picture-alliance/dpa/L.-J. Klemmer)

Health officials in the German state of Lower Saxony said Saturday they are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak this week traced to a restaurant where people allegedly failed to follow hygiene and distancing regulations. 

Authorities said at least 10 people, including the restaurant's owner, were infected with COVID-19 in the rural municipality of Moormerland in Germany's northwestern coastal region of East Frisia. None of the cases have been reported as serious. 

Read more: German restaurants reopen with pandemic measures in place 

On May 15, the "Alte Scheune" restaurant was celebrating reopening following a year of renovations. 

The restaurant's owner told the local newspaper Ostfriesen-Zeitung that he had invited around 40 people who had helped with the renovation to the restaurant, and that the occasion wasn't a party, but rather a "test run" for himself and his team before reopening to the public. 

Handshakes and no masks

However, Lower Saxony's health minister, Carola Reimann, said Saturday that the "break out of infections at the location was not due to a normal restaurant visit. Instead, a private party was apparently celebrated there."

Leer district counselor, Matthias Groote, said that "from the information we have, there are indications that coronavirus rules may have been violated on the evening of May 15."

German media NDR reported statements from guests that night citing violations like people shaking hands, not wearing masks, and disregarding minimum distancing of 2 meters (7 feet) between guests. 

  • A man wipes down a street-side table outside a restaurant in Leipzig

    German bars and restaurants reopen

    Slow return to public life

    A restaurant worker cleans down a table on the Neumarkt Square in the city Dresden in Saxony. Restaurants and bars in Berlin, Brandenburg, Hesse, Saxony and Thuringia were allowed to reopen on May 15. Bars and restaurants in Mecklenburg Western-Pommerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Hamburg, and the Rhineland-Palatinate had already been allowed to open. 

  • Mannequins sit at tables in a restaurant in Lower Saxony, Germany

    German bars and restaurants reopen

    Dining with dolls

    Rules requiring diners to sit farther apart from each other mean restaurants are serving far below capacity. The Hotel Haase in Lower Saxony decided to fill empty tables with lifesize dolls. 

  • A sign on a table at a German restaurant says “Please disinfect”.

    German bars and restaurants reopen

    'Please disinfect'

    A sign on a table in Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania asks diners to "please disinfect." Strict hygiene rules in many German states require guests to follow measures such as disinfecting their hands and wearing a face mask in the restaurant, though requirements vary between states. 

  • Two people sweep the outdoor patio of a restaurant in Berlin

    German bars and restaurants reopen

    Open-air dining

    The owner and cook of a restaurant in Berlin prepare the dining patio to receive guests. Due to a high level of coronavirus infections, restaurants in the state of Thuringia are only permitted to serve customers using outdoor seating.

  • A man with a scarf around his mouth serves apple wine at a restaurant locale in Frankfurt, Germany

    German bars and restaurants reopen

    Could I get your number?

    The owner of an apple wine bar in Frankfurt serves wine while wearing a facemask that says: "Stop blabbering and wash your hands." Some restaurants require guests to leave their contact information, should an outbreak occur. Others ask diners to indicate how many people from how many households are dining together. In some cases, no more than two households may dine together. 

    Author: Kristie Pladson


Health officials said that around 70 people who have been in contact with those infected are now in quarantine, and more tests are currently being done. 

COVID-19 is 'still here' 

The owner has maintained that distancing and hygiene regulations were followed, and that people could have been infected before or after the evening of May 15. He added he has closed the restaurant, but plans reopen after his quarantine is over on June 4, and "all the tests come out negative." 

Health minister Reimann said that people need to remain "very vigilant to not jeopardize that big progress of the previous weeks," while emphasizing that COVID-19 is "still here" and people need to "take the situation seriously" and "follow distancing and hygiene measures."

Read more: Opinion — Coronavirus conspiracy theories on the rise

Lower Saxony allowed restaurants to reopen on May 11 under lower occupancy and strict hygiene and distancing guidelines. 

wmr/rc (dpa, NDR) 

