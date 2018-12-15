German court sentences man over anti-migrant illegal gun site

The right-wing activist had urged people to arm themselves against migrants. A judge said he had used used racist sentiment to help sell the illegal weapons.
A German court on Tuesday sentenced a far-right activist to prison for the illegal sale of 167 weapons on an anti-immigrant website.
Mario R., whose last name was not given in line with German privacy laws, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison and had €99,100 ($112,287) confiscated for illicit trafficking in firearms.
Read more: Germany recorded fewer irregular migrants in 2018 than expected – report
The 35-year-old German national ran a website called "Migrantenschreck," which roughly translates as "Scourge of Migrants." The website urged people to "arm themselves against refugees."
The portal sold gas-powered pistols that fire high-velocity rubber bullets, crossbows, rubber ammunition and similar weapons. It also featured a ticker on sensationalist anti-immigrant stories.
On the website, men in tutorial videos were seen using the weapons to destroy cardboard cutouts of migrants and leading German politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Protect yourself and your family," proclaimed the now-defunct site.
According to the indictment, Mario R. sold the guns from Hungary to buyers in Germany between May and November 2016. The weapons were legal in Hungary but required a permit in Germany.
Mario R. admitted to the crime, but maintained that he was not aware of German law. He can still appeal the verdict and was allowed to leave the court so long as he reports to police.
The judge said that the defendant had used racist sentiments "in a particularly insidious way."
He was arrested in Budapest in 2016 on a European arrest warrant.
cw/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
A lawyer who represented victims of far-right violence had her daughter threatened, possibly by extremist police. The resulting investigation has revealed a neo-Nazi network within the Frankfurt police force. (17.12.2018)
Several Young Alternative chapters have become increasingly close to anti-Semitic, far-right groups like the NPD and Identitarians. Now, top AfD leaders are wondering whether the party's youth wing should be dissolved. (26.11.2018)
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has reportedly indicated a drop in irregular migration numbers. He had made a tough stance on irregular migration a hallmark of his Interior Ministry. (10.10.2018)
After evading authorities for over a year, German national Mario R. is set to face charges of selling guns illegally on his "Migrantenschreck" website. Media reports suggest the site was funded by far-right sources. (29.11.2018)
Despite considerable publicity, a German-language portal mixing racism and firearms is still online. DW's Jefferson Chase is appalled and tries to figure out why something so odious is still freely available in Germany. (03.12.2016)