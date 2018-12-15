 German court sentences man over anti-migrant illegal gun site | News | DW | 18.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German court sentences man over anti-migrant illegal gun site

The right-wing activist had urged people to arm themselves against migrants. A judge said he had used used racist sentiment to help sell the illegal weapons.

Screenshot Webseite Migrantenschreck.ru (migrantenschreck.ru)

A German court on Tuesday sentenced a far-right activist to prison for the illegal sale of 167 weapons on an anti-immigrant website.

Mario R., whose last name was not given in line with German privacy laws, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison and had €99,100 ($112,287) confiscated for illicit trafficking in firearms.

Read more: Germany recorded fewer irregular migrants in 2018 than expected – report 

The 35-year-old German national ran a website called "Migrantenschreck," which roughly translates as "Scourge of Migrants." The website urged people to "arm themselves against refugees."

The portal sold gas-powered pistols that fire high-velocity rubber bullets, crossbows, rubber ammunition and similar weapons. It also featured a ticker on sensationalist anti-immigrant stories.

Watch video 26:04
Now live
26:04 mins.

Made in Germany - Newcomers to Germany

On the website, men in tutorial videos were seen using the weapons to destroy cardboard cutouts of migrants and leading German politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Protect yourself and your family," proclaimed the now-defunct site.

According to the indictment, Mario R. sold the guns from Hungary to buyers in Germany between May and November 2016. The weapons were legal in Hungary but required a permit in Germany.

Mario R. admitted to the crime, but maintained that he was not aware of German law. He can still appeal the verdict and was allowed to leave the court so long as he reports to police.

The judge said that the defendant had used racist sentiments "in a particularly insidious way."

He was arrested in Budapest in 2016 on a European arrest warrant.

cw/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

German state probes Frankfurt police extremist network: report

A lawyer who represented victims of far-right violence had her daughter threatened, possibly by extremist police. The resulting investigation has revealed a neo-Nazi network within the Frankfurt police force. (17.12.2018)  

German right-wing AfD party fears radicalization of youth wing

Several Young Alternative chapters have become increasingly close to anti-Semitic, far-right groups like the NPD and Identitarians. Now, top AfD leaders are wondering whether the party's youth wing should be dissolved. (26.11.2018)  

Germany recorded fewer irregular migrants in 2018 than expected – report

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has reportedly indicated a drop in irregular migration numbers. He had made a tough stance on irregular migration a hallmark of his Interior Ministry. (10.10.2018)  

German goes on trial over anti-migrant illegal gun site

After evading authorities for over a year, German national Mario R. is set to face charges of selling guns illegally on his "Migrantenschreck" website. Media reports suggest the site was funded by far-right sources. (29.11.2018)  

German-language website sells weapons for use against refugees

Despite considerable publicity, a German-language portal mixing racism and firearms is still online. DW's Jefferson Chase is appalled and tries to figure out why something so odious is still freely available in Germany. (03.12.2016)  

German far-right illegal weapons website disappears

The site's founder, Mario Rönsch, has been evading German authorities for months. The far-right extremist has become infamous for his campaign of false reports about refugees and promoting vigilantism. (05.02.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Made in Germany - Newcomers to Germany  

Related content

USA Bob Trammell, Democratic Minority Leader

Meet the German immigrant who made US electoral history in Georgia 18.12.2018

In her first run for office, German immigrant Angelika Kausche won a state House seat in Georgia. In a district where Democrats had earlier not even bothered to field a candidate, her victory made history.

Screenshot Internetseite Soko Chemnitz

German artists launch doxing campaign against far-right Chemnitz protesters 04.12.2018

The Center for Political Beauty wants people to identify people who took part in right-wing rallies in eastern Germany during the summer. The group uploaded pictures of some 7,000 demonstrators to its website.

Symbolbild Einreise Deutschland Migration

German court rejects AfD's complaint over Angela Merkel's refugee policy 18.12.2018

Judges on Germany's highest court unanimously threw out legal complaints brought by the AfD. They said far-right lawmakers failed to show how Merkel's 2015 decision to let in refugees was a constitutional violation.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 