  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Outside the court in Dresden
Four of the men admitted to taking part, while another confessed to helping plan the crimeImage: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

German court hands sentences to Dresden Green Vault suspects

34 minutes ago

Six members of a criminal gang were accused of stealing priceless jewels from the Green Vault museum in Dresden. It is considered the biggest art heist in modern history.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RO1c

The district court in the eastern city of Dresden on Tuesday sentenced members of a criminal syndicate over the theft of priceless display items from one of Europe's largest collections of treasures.

The theft of artifacts from the Green Vault was one of the most spectacular heists in German history.

The court handed prison sentences of between four years and four months and six years and three months to the five members of Berlin's Remmo family. A sixth suspect, who had an alibi and pleaded not guilty to taking part, was acquitted.

The highest tariffs were against Wissam R. (26) and Rabieh R. (29), who were given six years and three months and six years and two months in prison respectively.

Four of the six defendants had admitted to involvement in the crime as part of a plea bargain, and another confessed to helping plan it. 

What happened in the break-in?

The theft saw two thieves break into the vault through a window at Dresden's Royal Palace at dawn on November 25, 2019. They smashed a display case and escaped with treasures dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries.

The team had carried out reconnaissance at the premises several times and took apart a section of cast-iron guttering in advance to be able to break in more easily later, prosecutors said.

They stole some 4,300 diamonds and other precious stones from 21 jewelry items which, despite being valued at some €113 million ($122 million), many view as priceless.
Estimators place the damage caused by the break-in alone at more than €1 million.

A large part of the loot was returned to the state collections, partly damaged, after preliminary talks in the plea bargain. 

Prosecutors suspected from an early stage that members of the Remmo family, a notorious organized crime gang of Arab heritage known as a "clan" in German media, were behind the Green Vault heist. A court also found the family responsible for stealing a giant gold coin — weighing 100 kilograms — from Berlin's Bode Museum in 2017.

What is the Green Vault?

The vault is within the Royal Palace of Dresden and is home to the treasures of Polish king August the Strong, who first placed his family dynasty's collection of Renaissance and baroque treasures on public display in the early 18th century.

It gets its name from the green-colored columns and green velvet wall coverings in many of the museum's rooms. 

The artifacts remained on display until World War II when three of the Green Vault's eight richly decorated exhibition rooms were destroyed during an Allied air raid on Dresden in February 1945.

Fortunately, portable exhibits had already been removed beforehand and stored at a fortress in the nearby Elbsandstein mountains for safekeeping.

The Dresden of Augustus the Strong

These items were seized by the Red Army Trophy Commission and shipped to the Soviet Union after the war and remained there until 1958 when Moscow passed a resolution providing for their return to Dresden.

Parts of the collection were placed on display in the city's Albertinum museum because war damage made a return to the palace itself impossible.

It wasn't until more than half a century after the war, that the world-famous treasures reclaimed their place at the Royal Palace in 2004 when 1,080 masterworks were placed on view.

Two years later, Chancellor Angela Merkel officially reopened the vault after a major multi-million-euro renovation.

Among the treasures on display are jewel-encrusted figurines, a ring that belonged to Protestant reformer Martin Luther, gold-mounted ostrich eggs, and rhinoceros-horn goblets.

rc/wd (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A flash lights up skies over Kyiv in the early dark hours of the morning

Ukraine updates: Russia hits Kyiv in 'exceptional' air raid

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Smoke rises from a fire caused by missile debris falling in the courtyard of a residential building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district

South Africa denies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

South Africa denies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

Politics19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima (center) reacts as she leaves a court in Muntinlupa city, suburban Manila on May 12, 2023.

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hermann Winkler

DFB boss calls vice-president's Zelenskyy post 'insulting'

DFB boss calls vice-president's Zelenskyy post 'insulting'

Soccer19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Video screens in the equipment room at the TV center of Public Television of Russia

Latvia struggles to keep Russian media in check

Latvia struggles to keep Russian media in check

Society14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian schoolgirl walks past a "Nakba" mural in the refugee camp of Jenin

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

PoliticsMay 15, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

ScienceMay 14, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage