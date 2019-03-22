 German conference on Islamic veil sparks controversy | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 02.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

German conference on Islamic veil sparks controversy

Islamic veils are a hot topic in Germany, particularly due to a growing Muslim population. Now, outcry over an academic conference on the issue has surprised even its organizer, who says freedom of speech is at stake.

Women wearing Islamic headscarves walking in Munich (imago/Ralph Peters)

Islamic veils remain the subject of heated public debate in Germany. Some view them as part and parcel of religious freedom; others as a symbol of women's oppression in Islam. The German court system has already taken up the issue of whether school teachers should be banned from wearing them — or any other openly religious symbols — in class. To complicate matters further, not all of Germany's 16 states see eye-to-eye on the matter, which is gaining in visibility due to the country's changing demographics.

Germany's Muslim population, which has rapidly increased in recent years due to immigration from Muslim-majority countries, was estimated at between 4.4 and 4.7 million people or approximately 5.5% of the country's total population in 2015, according to the Federal Statistical Office. The number is doubtless higher now, according to the agency, but updated official figures exist.

With these demographic changes come societal debates — one of which, that of the Islamic veil, has been a continual source of discussion. The latest veil controversy, which made headlines all across Germany, has occurred over a planned academic conference — something that even its organizer did not expect.

Read more: German government aims to expand Islam Conference with critical voices

Academic accused of peddling 'anti-Muslim sentiments'

Professor Susanne Schröter, who has been researching Islam in Europe at Frankfurt University since 2008, has planned a conference titled "The Islamic veil – Symbol of dignity or oppression?" for May 8. A small group of students has criticized the conference, accusing her of wanting to spread Islamophobic sentiment and calling for her resignation.

Zuher Jazmati, a member of the "Uni gegen antimuslimischen Rassismus" ("University against anti-Muslim racism") initiative told DW: "We do not believe a value judgment ought to be made on whether or not someone wears a veil. Making such a judgment is annoying for and a burden on any woman wearing one." Jazmati believes that such discussions even encourage violence against Muslim women.

He also opposes several of the invited conference speakers. Jazmati takes issue with the attendance of German journalist Alice Schwarzer, who publishes Emma, a feminist magazine. He also opposes Islam critic Necla Kelek, whom he accuses of having expressed highly contentious statements in the past and of perpetuating a racist discourse. "When we discuss this topic we should do so with women in attendance who wear a veil so they can speak for themselves," Jazmati underlines.

Read more: Muslim kindergarten loses appeal against closure

Contemporary Muslim Fashions exhibit in Frankfurt's Museum of Applied Arts (DW/A. Hakimi )

A display at the "Contemporary Muslim Fashions" exhibit in Frankfurt's Museum of Applied Arts

'Just a regular conference'

Schröter is adamant that the event will go ahead as planned. She told dpa press agency: "I assumed that this would be just a regular conference that would not stir controversy. After all, we have been discussing the Islamic veil for nearly 20 years now." While she said the Islamic veil had indeed become a hotly debated topic, she underlined that the conference had been planned merely to contextualize the controversial "Contemporary Muslim Fashions" exhibition at Frankfurt's Museum of Applied Arts. The professor noted that proponents of the veil, like theologian and Quranic expert Dina El-Omari, who herself wears the covering, have been also been invited to the conference.

Professor Susanne Schröter of Frankfurt University (Privat)

Professor Schröter: Universities should be about exchanging a diversity of opinions

Still, Schröter is known for her critical view of Islamic veils. In August last year while attending a conference of the nonprofit women's rights organization Terre des Femmes, she reportedly stated that the covering impedes women's freedom and is often "tied to a whole bundle of restrictions."

In early April this year, she published an article in German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung titled "What does God have against showing hair? Those who favor Islamic fashion should be aware of its repressive nature."

Freedom of speech under threat?

Meanwhile, the German Association of University Professors and Lecturers (DHV) warned that freedom of speech was under threat at German universities. "Dissenting opinions must be respected and tolerated," insisted DHV president Bernhard Kempen. Differences of opinion must be resolved through debate and not by boycotting, bashing, mobbing or violence, he stressed.

Birgitta Wolff, the president of Frankfurt University, has backed Schröter, stressing that it is part of her job as professor to organize academic conferences at which differing opinions are voiced.

Read more: German schools need more education about Islam, according to study

German billboard with a woman wearing a headscarf (picture alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

German advertising has increasingly oriented itself toward the Muslim market segment, as shown in this gummy candy ad

Schröter says that universities should be about freedom of speech and a plurality of opinions: "Universities are a place for discussions, not a place where small lobby groups decide what can and cannot be said." In an interview with German daily Die Welt, Schröter said critics have tried to "intimidate" and "defame" her, and that they were attacking the principle of free speech, adding that they were accusing her of "anti-Muslim racism" because they reject all criticism of Islam.

At present, it looks unlikely an amicable solution to the conference dispute will be found. Jazmati says that the list of invited speakers means neither he nor other members of his organization will attend the event, though he says he will look at conference excerpts released afterwards to see if the things his organization expected did happen. So far, there has been no direct communication between Schröter and the group Jazmati represents.

Watch video 02:29

German Islam Conference — a difficult dialog

DW recommends

Islamic kindergarten: Please speak German

One of the first of its kind in Germany, the kindergarten "Halima" educates children in an environment adapted to Islamic customs. The founders hope the school will help the community overcome suspicion and prejudice. (19.01.2014)  

German headscarf ban for children met with mixed response

One of Germany's states is considering plans to ban girls under the age of 14 from wearing headscarves. The Islamic Council has criticized the proposal, but some teachers say it's a good idea. (09.04.2018)  

Seehofer tells Islam conference Muslims are a part of Germany

Some have called it a U-turn, others see it in less dramatic terms. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said that "Muslims are a part of Germany" on the opening day of the German Islam Conference. (28.11.2018)  

German government aims to expand Islam Conference with critical voices

Germany's Interior Ministry wants to curb the influence of organized and often conservative Muslim associations at the country's annual Islam Conference. Critics say the move risks limiting religious dialogue. (13.07.2018)  

Study: German schools need more Islamic religion classes

A new study has found that 54,000 high school students in Germany receive Islam religion lessons — but 10 times as many would be interested. Experts say religion classes encourage integration and counter extremism. (30.04.2018)  

'Terre des Femmes' pushes headscarf ban for girls

The women's rights organization "Terre des Femmes" has launched a petition calling for a headscarf ban for minors in schools and daycare centers in Germany. But the initiative has courted controversy. (23.08.2018)  

Germany: Muslim kindergarten loses appeal against closure

State officials had ordered "Al Nur" to close following revelations that inappropriate literature had been shared at the kindergarten. The day care center is the only Muslim kindergarten in Rhineland-Palatinate. (27.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German Islam Conference — a difficult dialog  

What does a "German Islam" mean to Germans?  

Mixed reactions to Germany's first liberal mosque  

Related content

Deutschland Friedensgebet in Berlin

Opinion: After New Zealand, non-Muslims should show support 22.03.2019

Following last week's attacks, German Muslims are worried that their places of worship might be targeted, too. DW's Christoph Strack writes that there is a simple way for non-Muslims to show solidarity with neighbors.

Neuseeland Christchurch - Blutige Bandagen nach Attentat

Opinion: Terrorism does not discriminate 15.03.2019

Terrorism has largely been perceived in the West as the work of Islamists. The attack on Muslims in Christchurch shows that Islamophobic hate has equally deadly consequences, writes DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl.

Christchurch Anschlag Reportage Trauer

Grief and shock, but 'still home' in Christchurch the day after terror attacks 16.03.2019

Members of the Muslim community in Christchurch are expressing their grief over terror attacks targeting two mosques. Amid the fear were displays of solidarity, as Samantha Early reports.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Germany

Collectivization remarks split German Social Democrats

Julian Assange faces extradition hearing as Berlin stays quiet

Democracy and China top German agenda in Brazil diplomatic visit

The endless talk about a shortage of skilled workers in Germany