 German chancellor heckled amid promises on cost of living | News | DW | 17.08.2022

News

German chancellor heckled amid promises on cost of living

Germany's Olaf Scholz had a rough reception as he visited the eastern German town of Neuruppin. The chancellor promised new measures to help with the cost-of-living crisis, but was shouted down by protesters.

Olaf Scholz with fellow SPD lawmaker Wiebke Papenbrock

Scholz was speaking in a square along with a member of parliament from his own Social Democrats

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz struggled to be heard as he was met with loud protests while addressing a civic meeting in the eastern German town of Neuruppin.

Both the far-right Alternative for Germany party and the socialist Left Party had urged demonstrations over the rising cost of living amid spiraling inflation.

What happened at the event?

Scholz was speaking inside a fenced-off area in a town square along with a member of parliament from his own Social Democrats. Guests, some of whom were invited to ask the chancellor questions, were security vetted before entry. They included representatives of the local utilities, the Red Cross, a housing association, and a museum.

Some 300 people had gathered outside the fencing after the appeals from the AFD and Left Party opposition parties — both of which enjoy their highest levels of support in eastern Germany — to demonstrate.

Some brandished signs urging the chancellor to resign amid boos and chants of "traitor to the people," "liar" and "get lost."

According to the local Märkische Oderzeitung newspaper, audience applause for the chancellor was drowned out by booing.

What did Scholz say?

The chancellor reiterated that he would present another package in the next few days to help people deal with high energy costs and soaring inflation.

Scholz spoke over a loudspeaker system as he battled to make his voice heard against the backdrop of noise from outside the barriers.

"More needs to happen," Scholz said, while defending a new gas levy that will hit consumers from October.

The coalition had so far decided on some €30 billion ($30.5 billion) fin help or citizens, he said, while acknowledging not all of it had arrived yet.

Scholz also fielded a question from a child who asked if the shortage of gas caused by tensions with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine could affect school operations in the winter.

"I'm pretty confident we can make it work," Scholz said.  

 

