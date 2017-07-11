Germany: Far-right AfD conference halted amid Ukraine war infighting

The far-right Alternative for Germany's party conference ended abruptly on Sunday amid a dispute over whether to seek rapprochement with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine.

The row, during the event in the eastern state of Saxony, was sparked by a resolution over the party's foreign policy, particularly related to Europe.

The "Rethinking Europe" resolution called for improved ties with Moscow and only referred to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a conflict, never using the German word for war, Krieg.

It was put forward by the party's influential and arguably most extreme right-wing figure Björn Höcke, but encountered resistance from more moderate forces in the party and its leadership.

Delegates from Western Germany insisted that the resolution use a stronger term like Russia's war of aggression.

More than 55% of delegates agreed with a motion to end the conference earlier than planned.

On Saturday, the AfD reelected Tino Chrupalla as party leader, who fended off his slightly more moderate rival, Norbert Kleinwächter, gaining some 53.5% of the vote.

After his reelection, Chrupalla proposed the co-leader of the AfD's parliamentary party, Alice Weidel, as party co-leader. She was then voted in, receiving 67.3% of the vote.

The AfD, which has shifted ever more to the right since its beginnings as a euroskeptic party in 2013, has suffered increasingly poor results in federal and state elections as the public focus in Germany has moved away from the topic of immigration.

It has also suffered regional election losses in western states this year that many in the party attribute at least in part to its comparatively ambivalent posture on the war in Ukraine, for instance, its opposition to Germany sending weapons to the government in Kyiv.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

mm/msh (AFP, dpa)