German Catholic Church is losing priests and parishes

As head of the Bonn Münster, one of Germany's oldest churches, Wolfgang Picken is the Catholic Church's most recognizable face in the former German capital. More churches are about to fall under his purview, according to new plans from the Archdiocese of Cologne.

"It's a sweeping change," Picken told DW.

Read more: Religion is sitll relevant although churches lose members

Wolfgang Picken heads one of Germany's oldest churches

The end of the people's church

Restructuring is the church's new buzzword, given the sinking number of churchgoers and feared decline in church tax revenue. Cologne's Archdiocese is Germany's largest and one of the world's richest but plans to reduce its parishes from about 500 to 50 by 2030. One priest would oversee each enlarged community, such is in Cologne or Mainz.

"We can't act like we are still a people's church like there used to be," Picken said. "Those nostalgic days are over." That's why churches need to be restructured to "ensure they aren't a burden, but useful," he added. Picken wants to see the church again concern itself with the "substance" of belief.

Priests wanted

The restructuring is the clearest consequence of a lack of priests, which Germany's church has been forced to confront internally for years.

Read more: Women demand more sway in Catholic Church

Watch video 02:46 Share German Catholics demand changes Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3X3gY Catholics in Germany demand changes

The issue will be brought more into the open during this week's Bishop's Conference in Fulda. Church officials face the challenge of averting crisis while rebuilding its standing amid abuse scandals and debates with the Vatican.

In a statement in July, the Vatican opposed the German church's plans, saying each church must be led by a priest. The statement frustrated German church officials, as it was seen as a clear rejection of a plan to form teams of priests and laypeople working on equal footing to oversee the administration and pastoral work.

The critics

"I had to swallow hard," said Thomas Sternberg, the President of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), after reading the Vatican's position. "I said to myself: Some of this is so divorced from reality and absurd."

Other bishops came out, too. Bamberg's Archbishop Ludwig Schick called the statement "theologically deficient," and said it caused more harm than good.

The diocese in Trier worked for years on reform, which the Vatican rejected in 2019. The plan foresaw turning 887 parishes into 35 enlarged ones, led by priest-lay teams. The Vatican-approved plan will result in 172 parishes, each led by a priest. Similarly, Mainz aims to have just 50 parishes by 2030, from 134 today, each with a priest at the helm.

"We need to find suitable forms for sharing responsibility," Bishop Peter Kohlgraf said.

This week's Bishop's Conference faces the challenge of rebuilding the church in times of crisis

Consequences

The creation of larger parishes could decrease overhead, but also increase the distance between churchgoer and the church. That has implications for Catholic communities, as well as Germany's societal landscape that extends beyond the church.

Read more: Germany's Catholic Church struggles with women and power

Gerd Landsberg, who leads Germany's City and Community Association pointed to preschools, youth work, integration services and care for the elderly as just some of the roles the church plays in German society. In an interview with DW, he called on churches to remind their members of these roles and take them seriously, fearing that cities and municipalities could not take over many of these services should the church find itself unable to provide them, putting more pressure on the federal government to step in. Even major Catholic relief organizations such as Diakonie and Caritas could face trouble meeting the needs of their communities.

"If these changes really came about, we would need a different social structure in just a few years," he said.

Germany's most beautiful churches Cologne Cathedral It's not that easy to capture the twin spires of this symbol of Cologne in one picture. At a height of 157 meters (515 ft), Cologne Cathedral is the world's third-tallest church. It took more than 500 years to build, but it was worth it. This magnificent Gothic structure is one of the most popular sights in Germany.

Germany's most beautiful churches Frauenkirche, Dresden A cupola that weighs tons but still seems to float: the Frauenkirche, or Church of Our Lady, in Dresden was rebuilt with donations from around the world after it was destroyed in World War II. Just as it did when it was first opened in 1743, it is once again part of the skyline of the Baroque city on the River Elbe.

Germany's most beautiful churches Hamburg's “Michel” The distinctive steeple with the copper top has pointed mariners the way up the Elbe to Hamburg since the 17th century. St. Michael's Church, which the locals simply call “Michel,” is considered the most beautiful Baroque church in northern Germany.

Germany's most beautiful churches Ulm Minster Small city, big church! At a height of 161.5 meters (530 ft), Ulm Minster's tower is the tallest in the world. Visitors have to be in good shape to climb the 768 steps to the observation platform. They'll be rewarded with a view that, in good weather, reaches all the way to the Alps.

Germany's most beautiful churches Gedächtniskirche Berlin The old church tower is a reminder of the destruction in World War II, the new tower a reminder of the exertions of rebuilding. “Lipstick and powder compact” — that's the nickname Berliners gave the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church when it was reconsecrated in 1961. It's now one of the landmarks in the western part of central Berlin.

Germany's most beautiful churches Aachen Cathedral Charlemagne laid the foundation stone for the cathedral in 800 AD and made it the heart of his empire. As the place where German kings were once crowned, it is one of the most important churches in the Western world. In 1978, Aachen Cathedral was the first building in Germany to be made a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Germany's most beautiful churches Frauenkirche, Munich Munich's Frauenkirche, the Cathedral of Our Blessed Lady, stands in the heart of the Bavarian city and can be seen from far away. No neighboring building is allowed to be more than 100 meters (328 ft) in height, so that Munich's skyline remains intact. The church's distinctive towers with their bulbous domes are modeled on the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem.

Germany's most beautiful churches Nikolaikirche, Leipzig Palm-topped columns adorn the interior of St. Nicholas Church in Leipzig, but there is also a column in front of it, to commemorate the Peaceful Revolution in autumn 1989. At the time, the Nikolaikirche was the starting point for the Leipzig Monday demonstrations that heralded the end of East Germany (GDR) and the division of Germany.

Germany's most beautiful churches Hildesheim Cathedral Hildesheim in Lower Saxony is home to some 40 churches. The Cathedral of the Assumption of Mary is 1,200 years old and a jewel of Romanesque architecture. What is known as the “Thousand-Year Rose” grows in the courtyard of its cloisters. Researchers now think it may be a mere 700 years old, but with dimensions like these, who would bother to be so petty?

Germany's most beautiful churches The Basilica of Birnau A Baroque gem on the shores of Lake Constance: The exterior of the church is fairly simple, but inside, its full splendor is revealed, with countless sculpted figures of angels, ceiling frescoes and opulent ornamentation. Incidentally, the tower clock dates from 1750 and is the oldest working clock in Germany.

Germany's most beautiful churches Erfurt Cathedral Hill To the left, St. Mary's Cathedral and to the right, the Church of St. Severus: This imposing ensemble rises over Erfurt's Old Town. Perhaps the residents of Erfurt were especially devout, or had too much money. In any case, the result is impressive: two examples of the finest Gothic architecture right next to each other. Author: Kerstin Schmidt (ms)



The lay response

Many representatives of the church flock are "very critical" of reform plans, who see all the issues facing the church as connected: grassroots level frustration and those leaving the church, strict Roman Catholic tradition, and ongoing focus on the role of priests.

"The church is tailored to the church," said Susanne Ludewig, a Catholic in Kassel and a member of the national organization, We Are the Church.

Many Catholics, who grew up with a church in their life, want the experience of a church in their communities. "There's no future in needing to drive 50 kilometers to the nearest service," she said.

Ludewig will be in Fulda to demonstrate during the Bishop's Conference. We Are the Church and a related organization, Maria 2.0, are calling on church officials to show more courage. For them, the lack of priests is connected to celibacy, which activists want to see fundamentally changed.

This article was translated from German.