German cabinet approves measure giving priority to coal on rail lines

Germany's cabinet granted priority status to shipments of coal on the country's extensive rail networks due to the energy crisis confronting Europe this winter. Volker Wissing, current transportation minister from the Free Democrats (FDP), made the announcement following the Wednesday cabinet meeting.

The move is a result of strained supplies, a consequence of the war Russia is waging against Ukraine.

"It is clear that everyone has an interest in ensuring that we have a stable energy supply," he said.

Low water levels on the Rhine and the nation's waterways are also forcing some maritime traffic onto Germany's strapped rail lines.

What do the new rules mean?

The legal ordinance gives priority to energy shipments, such as to coal-fired power plants. Accompanying the legal document is a ten-page addendum listing relevant, affected rail lines.

People residing by railroads may have more noise, as the new rules suspend the Rail Noise Protection Act.

Deutsche Bahn, the country's national rail network provider, will also adjust the conditions of use for the country's short distance rails in the near future to accommodate transportation of oil and coal cargo.

"This can also mean that passenger trains have to wait," with delays already a frequent enough occurrence on the nation's busy rail lines. Wissing said there should be as little disruption as possible.

The Transportation Ministry did not rule out the possibility that changes could be made with regards to train path allocation in the future.

Keeping power plants turned on

The new regulations will apply initially for six months.

The goal of the new rules is to secure electrical power and ensure that power plants and refineries can operate without shutdowns.

Given supply cuts and concerns about a halt in future supplies following Russia's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Germany has reconnected coal-fired power plants to its electrical grid after moving over several years towards phasing them out.

