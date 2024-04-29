  1. Skip to content
German army captain faces Russia espionage charges

April 29, 2024

The trial of a soldier in Germany's Bundeswehr military, who worked in procurement, has begun in Düsseldorf. He was arrested last August and is accused of seeking contact with Russian officials on his own initiative.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fI8E
The defendant and his lawyer, pictured from behind, stand and look towards the judges' bench at the trial at the Oberlandsgericht court in Düsseldorf. April 29, 2024.
Prosecutors allege that the man went to Russian officials repeatedly offering his assistance and access to sensitive informationImage: Oliver Berg/dpa/picture alliance

A member of Germany's Bundeswehr went on trial in the western city of Düsseldorf on Monday, charged with espionage activities on behalf of Russia and leaking state secrets. 

The man, with a rank of captain, worked at the Bundeswehr's equipment, technology and in-service support facility in Koblenz.

This is responsible for equipping Germany's armed forces, as well as for developing, testing and procuring new equipment and technology. 

He was arrested on August 9 last year and the charges against him were made public on March 19

The trial is taking place in the high-security facility of the upper regional court (Oberlandsgericht) for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The defendant (obscured from the photo by a piece of paper near the camera lens) speaks with his lawyer in the courtroom. Düsseldorf, April 29, 2024.
The defendant is alleged to have operated voluntarily and without paymentImage: Oliver Berg/dpa/picture alliance

Allegedly sought out contact with Russia himself

The defendant is accused of making repeated and unsolicited offers to cooperate, starting in May 2023, at both Russia's consulate in Bonn and its embassy in Berlin. 

He allegedly already provided some sensitive information during these meetings. 

Prosecutors say there's no evidence of him receiving payment. 

The case drew considerable attention as it first came to light last year, with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser pledging tighter security and more vigilance after the arrest. 

Germany arrests alleged spy working for Russia

Bundeswehr and military tech in sharp focus since invasion of Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 had major and mixed impacts on Germany and its armed forces. 

It prompted probably the most serious attempt in years to boost defense spending and military readiness, after similar plans from previous governments yielded few results.

But it also threw a fresh spotlight on the army's problems with recruitment, procurement and readiness

And rapidly the question of which weaponry Germany might send to support Ukraine began to dominate headlines at home, and sometimes abroad.

Germany revamps military to boost defense readiness

It's not the only case of alleged espionage on behalf of Russia to come to light since the war broke out, with a former intelligence agency employee facing similar charges in Berlin. 

Earlier this year, Russia also released audio excerpts from an online video conference call between senior German military officers discussing the war in Ukraine and what impact new weapons deliveries might have. 

msh/wd (AFP, dpa)

