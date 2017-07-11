German and Israeli presidents discuss Middle East and the coronavirus

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin to his residence at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin on Tuesday.

According to Steinmeier's office, the two discussed the current state of affairs in the Middle East as well as Germany's relationship with Israel. Moreover, they discussed the pressing issue of the coronavirus pandemic and global vaccine distribution.

After Tuesday's meeting, Steinmeier praised Israel's success in the fight against the coronavirus, congratulating Rivlin. The German president said that his country and others could learn from Israel's pragmatic and professional approach.

Israel is widely perceived to currently have one of the world's most effective vaccination programs with more than 5.2 million of the country's 9 million residents having already received their first shot and 4.3 million a second.

The two heads of state are known to have a good working relationship with memorable meetings in Jerusalem, Auschwitz and Berlin. Steinmeier was scheduled to make a state visit to Israel last spring but the pandemic halted the plan.

After Berlin, Rivlin will travel to Vienna and Paris where he will meet with Alexander Van der Bellen and Emmanuel Macron.

