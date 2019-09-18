Fresh protest draws Russians out against Kremlin 'repression'

Thousands of Russians on Sunday chanted "Let them go" during a protest in central Moscow as they demanded the release of opposition activists jailed recently for dissent.

Police estimated a turnout of 20,000 people about half an hour after the start of the authorized protest, which saw some attendees hold up photos of those being held.

Demonstrators demanded a halt to the "repression" of anti-government politicians and activists after some received sentences of up to four years for illegal protesting. Others are being prosecuted for crimes such as violence against police officers, which protesters say are trumped up.

Protest leader Alexei Navalny attended Sunday's rally, his first time at a demonstration since he was released from jail last month. He was held for 30 days for repeatedly organizing unauthorized public gatherings.

The current wave of demonstrations was triggered this summer by the refusal of Moscow authorities to allow opposition activists like Lyubov Sobol, an associate of top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to participate in local elections.

When crowds of around 50,000 people began to gather each weekend demanding democratic reforms, a sometimes violent crackdown on protesters ensued, with some 2,000 people being detained.

Sunday's demonstration was thought to be the biggest since the elections for the Moscow city council on September 8. Several opposition politicians had been rejected from the ballot for the elections on technicalities, such as disqualified signatures.

The dominant United Russia party, associated with Putin, lost about a third of its seats in those polls earlier this month but preserved its leading position.

