 DW rejects Russian accusations of interference | News | DW | 27.09.2019

News

DW rejects Russian accusations of interference

A Russian parliamentary committee will urge Russia's government to revoke DW's license for working in the country, claiming that the German broadcaster violated local laws. DW has rejected the accusations.

DW logo at the broadcaster's headquarters in Bonn, Germany (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/S. Ziese)

Russia's media watchdog, prosecutors, and Justice and Foreign ministries will be asked to consider blacklisting German foreign broadcaster DW in Russia, Russian media reported on Friday.

The move comes after the parliamentary commission in charge of investigating potential foreign influence in Russian politics claimed DW had violated domestic media laws.

In response, DW's Broadcasting Council said that the company's reporting was "in no way objectionable."

"The Broadcasting Council therefore rejects the accusation that DW interfered in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation," DW said in a statement.

Broadcasting Council Chairman Karl Jüsten said DW staff should be able to work "unhindered" in Russia.

"We expect the Russian authorities to ensure that all DW correspondents in Russia can report freely and without restriction," he said.

Read more: DW strongly rejects accusations by Russia's Duma

Germany's Foreign Ministry also pledged to support the broadcaster if necessary.

"We know that DW is under pressure in Russia," they said.

Russia blacklisted US state news outlets Voice of America and Radio Free  Europe/Radio Liberty as foreign agents in 2017.

dj/sms (Interfax, dpa)

