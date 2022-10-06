France: Is the cost of living protest movement about to erupt?

On Sunday afternoon, thousands of protesters gathered at the Place de la Nation in northeastern Paris waving signs labeled "Stop Tax Evasion" and "I want a 52% Pay Rise Just Like the CEO of Total."

The demonstrators were hoping the march against rising living costs and government inaction on climate change would mark the beginning of a nationwide protest movement.

Some analysts also think it could be the start of something much bigger and more widespread.

"We want to fight against government policies — they only ever take away money from the poorest," one man wearing a jeans jacket and a yellow scarf was yelling into a microphone from the cargo area of a small truck.

"Yes," the crowd in front of him replied.

"We will participate in every action to resist against these unfair policies," Vincent Gay, the man on the truck, told DW shortly after. The 46-year-old member of Attac, an NGO fighting for social and environmental justice, added that his group was in favor of higher salaries, freezing prices for certain basic goods and decisive action against climate change.

The left is hoping for a 'combination of forces'

Attac, just like numerous other NGOs, had joined a march organized by the so-called Nupes. The left-wing alliance, which first came together for French parliamentary elections earlier this year, includes far-left party France Unbowed (LFI), France's Socialist Party, the Greens and the Communist Party. Unions hadn't officially joined the march — although the crowd included some of their members.

Nupes was also asking to bring down the pension age from 62 to 60, and calling for a basic income for young people.

LFI's former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon was in the front row among the protesters. He told journalists that the march was the first day of a cycle of protests.

"You'll experience a week like no other — this will be the combination of all forces," he said.

Then, he declared the demonstration a success, saying there had been 140,000 participants. Police later put that number at roughly 30,000.

Strikes planned for Tuesday

Melenchon had been hinting at a strike planned for this Tuesday. Unions for teachers, employees of the energy sector and employees at railroad company SNCF and Parisian metro company RATP will all participate.

This comes after weekslong strikes at the majority of France's refineries that have led to higher fuel prices and shortages. Employees there have been asking for higher wages and better working conditions.

The government now fears the march, together with the upcoming strike day, could be the start of a month-long protest movement — especially as President Emmanuel Macron's team is working on a pension reform to increase the retirement age from 62 to up to 65.

Bruno Cautres, political scientist at the Paris-based Center for Political Research at Sciences Po University, thinks such a protest wave could indeed be in the offing.

"Today's march has attracted a considerable number of participants," he told DW.

'People feel system is unjust'

"That shows how deeply unjust many people feel our system is — also, as they realize some employees are paid a lot more than others," he added. "Paradoxically, the strikes at the refineries have highlighted that as certain employees will now receive bonuses of thousands of euros."

"It might well be that that was the final straw that has now incensed the people," Cautres opined.

Danielle Tartakowsky, a Paris-based historian specialized in protest movements, also speaks of a "difficult social climate."

"The number of 'offensive' strikes in companies has been multiplying — that means people don't strike 'defensively' to prevent cuts from happening; they strike to ask for higher salaries," she told DW.

"That's extraordinary!" she added.

And yet, according to Tartakowsky, it's difficult to say if this will lead to monthslong demonstrations like the ones carried out by the so-called yellow vests, who protested for more social justice starting in November 2018.

"You just can't know what will be the spark that triggers general strikes such as the ones in the 1960s and the 1990s," she said.

France on strike — in pictures Walkout causes gridlock Many workers hoped to return to work on Friday. Some commuters opted to hire bicycles and scooters and others took their cars. This led to large traffic jams in French cities. There were nearly 300 kilometers of traffic jams in the Paris region.

France on strike — in pictures Transportation grinds to a halt 90% of high-speed trains and 70% of regional trains were cancelled on Friday, the French railway announced. The French civil aviation authority instructed airlines to reduce their Friday flight traffic from central airports to 20%.

France on strike — in pictures A fairer system? Public sector workers are unhappy about a reform that would see France transition to a points-based pension system from its current system that has 42 sector-specific pension schemes. Currently, rail workers, mariners and some ballet dancers can retire up to 10 years earlier than other workers. President Macron said that the proposed system would be fairer for everyone.

France on strike — in pictures Pensions debate without movement Macron's proposals follow a long tradition of French government pension reform proposals stretching for three decades. Each reform has been met with massive demonstrations and none of the changes has succeeded in simplifying the pension system.

France on strike — in pictures United behind a low retirement age Years of protests against pension reforms have successfully kept the retirement age low. In France, the pension age was raised to 62 years. This is among the lowest in OECD countries, despite being raised from 60 years in 2010 reforms. In Germany, retirement is at 67 years old.

France on strike — in pictures Stronger together? French union leaders are the driving force behind the nationwide strike — but they are not united. The CGT union is the most hardline. It rejects any pension reform proposals and said workers had blocked seven out of eight of the countries oil refineries. The CFDT union is more moderate and is open to the idea of a points-based system.

France on strike — in pictures Protests sparked While the majority of protesting consisted of peaceful marches, masked protesters also vandalized bus stops, smashed shop windows, and threw fireworks at police as demonstrators progressed through Paris on Thursday.

France on strike — in pictures Seeing red at pension proposals The so-called Yellow Vests are known for their direct approach to protesting and have said they would join the strikes. Authorities are bracing themselves for possible violence. The yellow-vest movement has swelled into anti-government and anti-inequality protests. Many see the general strike in France as protecting the country's social safety net — not just about preserving pensions.

France on strike — in pictures Riot police move in After peaceful protesting escalated to include rioting and damage to public and private property, security forces also intensified their tactics. Riot police charged crowds and fired tear gas to disperse violent demonstrators.

France on strike — in pictures Police and protesters clash in Paris Police clashed with protesters on Thursday in Nantes, Montpellier, Paris as well as other cities. Masked demonstrators started fires, smashed storefronts, and vandalized cars. Author: Kate Martyr



France doing better than other European economies

But Philippe Crevel, a Paris-based economist and founder of think tank Cercle de l'Epargne, points out that compared to certain other countries, France's economy isn't doing that badly.

"Inflation stands at 5.6% compared to an average 10% across Europe — also because the government has been capping electricity price rises for households and subsidizing fuel prices," he explained to DW.

He added that France's GDP was predicted to grow by up to 1% next year, whereas a recession was looming in neighboring countries such as Germany.

That's why Crevel thinks the protests are primarily politically motivated: "The Left and the unions want to take a stand against Macron, but I don't think they will manage to kick off a nationwide protest movement under these circumstances," he said.

Could other people learn from the French?

But Claudine Prioul begged to differ. She had traveled to Paris from the northwestern department of Mayenne with her husband Gerard and her friend Colette Paris. All three of them are 70 years old, retirees, members of left-wing union CGT and have been participating in demonstrations since they were in their twenties.

"We need to fundamentally change our political system so that market laws are no longer the decisive factor and the government finally does what the people want," Claudine Prioul told DW.

"I'm struggling more and more to get by with my pension of €1,510 ($1,469)," she noted.

Her husband Gerard added that citizens of other countries should also take to the streets and could learn a thing or two from the French.

"We always think we don't achieve anything with our demonstrations. But then we look abroad and realize that we can win a lot more by defending our rights."

Edited by: John Silk