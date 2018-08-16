 Facebook, Twitter remove hundreds of accounts tied to misinformation campaigns | News | DW | 22.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Facebook, Twitter remove hundreds of accounts tied to misinformation campaigns

Facebook and Twitter have removed hundreds of accounts believed to be tied to Russia and Iran. The social media giants are under pressure to crack down on disinformation campaigns aimed at disrupting the US midterms.

Facebook F8 Conference (Getty Images/J. Sullivan)

Facebook Inc announced on Tuesday that it had deleted as many 650 pages, groups and accounts after it found signs of inauthentic user behavior on its site and on Instagram. 

The social media company said the accounts belonged to sources identified as part of Russia's military intelligence services. The company also said it uncovered suspicious activities originated from Iran.

Facebook said there was no evidence that the disinformation tactics originating from Russia and Iran were in anyway linked. However, both were found to have employed similar tactics when it came to creating "networks of accounts misleading people about what they were doing," Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Watch video 01:41
Now live
01:41 mins.

How to spot fake news

Also on Tuesday, Twitter said it had suspended 284 accounts, mostly originating from Iran, for attempting to engage in coordinated manipulation.

Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc said it had tipped the two social giants over the influence efforts, which began last and continued right up until this month. 

"However, it is important to note that the activity does not appear to have been specifically designed to influence the 2018 US midterm elections, as it extends well beyond US audiences and US politics," FireEye said. Activity from Iran, for example, mainly focused on promoting Iranian propaganda and discussing "anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian themes," the cybersecurity firm added.

Facebook and Twitter have vowed to shut down accounts found spreading fake news as part of a stealth misinformation campaign ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections.

More to follow Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm/rc (AP, Reuters, AF)

DW recommends

Report links Kremlin cyber unit to Ukraine conflict and US election hacking

The hack into a Ukraine military app has reinforced claims the cyber unit known as "Fancy Bear" has a direct Kremlin link. It also reinforces US intelligence reports linking the Kremlin to cyber attacks in the US. (22.12.2016)  

How the Internet changes political debate

EU summit, government coalition crisis: There is an active political debate going on among politicians and on the internet. Communications researcher Gerhard Vowe tells DW why that is a good thing. (29.06.2018)  

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg slammed by Germany over Holocaust comments

Mark Zuckerberg has backtracked on comments he made about allowing Holocaust deniers to post their beliefs on his social media platform. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned Zuckerberg's comments. (19.07.2018)  

EU Commission warns of 'fake news,' meddling in 2019 European elections

The EU parliamentary elections are vulnerable to "fake news" and cyberattacks, the commission said. The EU has called on social media companies and member states to better fight online voter manipulation efforts. (01.08.2018)  

Twitter suspends Infowars' Alex Jones for a week

The action follows a tweet by the far-right figure calling for violence against media and others. Twitter had so far refused to take Jones' account offline, saying the conspiracy theorist did not violate its rules. (15.08.2018)  

Microsoft claims Russian hackers targeted US Senate

Microsoft said Kremlin-linked hackers created fake domains to mimic US Senate websites and those of two conservative think tanks ahead of midterm elections. Russia denied any knowledge of the software company's claims. (21.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

How to spot fake news  

Related content

Russischer Tanker im Kaspischen Meer

Caspian Sea deal benefits Russia, troubles Iran 15.08.2018

The five countries bordering the landlocked Caspian Sea recently struck a deal to resolve their longstanding dispute over its ownership. Experts say the agreement makes Russia the "de facto naval power" in the region.

Ölriese Total mit zwölf Milliarden Euro Gewinn

French energy giant Total officially pulls out of Iran 20.08.2018

France's Total had signed up last year to a $4.8 billion Iranian gas field project. However, it was forced to backtrack after the US threatened to impose penalties on any business found still doing business with Iran.

Wladimir Putin und Wladimir Jakunin

Sanctioned Putin ally Vladimir Yakunin granted German visa 21.08.2018

The former head of Russian Railways, Vladimir Yakunin, has been granted a visa that paves the way for him live and work in Germany. The news comes despite the fact he's under US sanctions for his ties to Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 