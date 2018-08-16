Facebook, Twitter remove hundreds of accounts tied to misinformation campaigns

Facebook and Twitter have removed hundreds of accounts believed to be tied to Russia and Iran. The social media giants are under pressure to crack down on disinformation campaigns aimed at disrupting the US midterms.
Facebook Inc announced on Tuesday that it had deleted as many 650 pages, groups and accounts after it found signs of inauthentic user behavior on its site and on Instagram.
The social media company said the accounts belonged to sources identified as part of Russia's military intelligence services. The company also said it uncovered suspicious activities originated from Iran.
Facebook said there was no evidence that the disinformation
Also on Tuesday, Twitter said it had suspended 284 accounts, mostly originating from Iran, for attempting to engage in coordinated manipulation.
Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc said it had tipped the two social giants over the influence efforts, which began last and continued right up until this month.
"However, it is important to note that the activity does not appear to have been specifically designed to
Facebook and Twitter have vowed to shut down accounts found spreading fake news as part of a stealth misinformation campaign ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections.
More to follow
dm/rc (AP, Reuters, AF)
