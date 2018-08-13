 Twitter suspends Infowars′ Alex Jones for a week | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 15.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Twitter suspends Infowars' Alex Jones for a week

The action follows a tweet by the far-right figure calling for violence against media and others. Twitter had so far refused to take Jones' account offline, saying the conspiracy theorist did not violate its rules.

Alex Jones, a right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, arrives at the courthouse in Austin, Texas in April, 2017.

Twitter on Tuesday suspended the account of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for one week after he tweeted a link to a video calling for violence.

The suspension means that Jones will not be able to tweet or retweet from his personal account for seven days.

Twitter, however, refused to take the account for his "Infowars" show off line.

Jones tweeted a link to a video calling for supporters to get their "battle rifles" ready against media and others, The New York Times reported.

Twitter said the tweet violated the company's rule against inciting violence.

Twitter's action comes more than a week after other major technology companies such as Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify took down material published by Jones and Infowars for having violated their hate speech policies.

Twitter had so far refused to act against Jones, saying he did not break any rules.

Twitter users criticized the social media platform for the lack of action.

Since founding Infowars in 1999, Jones has promoted a range of conspiracy theories, including one suggesting that the US government was involved in the September 11 attacks.

Read moreSandy Hook parents sue right-wing radio host Alex Jones for defamation

ap/rc (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Steve Bannon plans Brussels-based foundation 'The Movement' for EU far-right

Donald Trump's ex-strategist, Steve Bannon, told the Daily Beast he hopes the foundation will fuel the spread of right-wing populism across Europe. He wants to offer a right-wing alternative to George Soros's foundation. (21.07.2018)  

Study: Right-wing extremism and Islamism reinforce each other

An analysis of social media content has found right-wing extremists and Islamists share fundamental similarities. The racism of the far-right and religious beliefs of the Islamists result in similar viewpoints. (30.06.2018)  

Holocaust deniers bid for US Congress in at least two districts

The era of President Donald Trump has rejuvenated white nationalism in the US alongside a spike in anti-Semitism. At least two far-right candidates are on the ballots for November, and at least one more may join them. (07.07.2018)  

Facebook removes conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' pages as podcasts taken down

Spotify, Facebook and Apple have all taken down content by Alex Jones, whose InfoWars site has a mass following. While he's previously taken heat for fake news, it was hate speech that landed him in hot water now. (06.08.2018)  

Sandy Hook parents sue right-wing radio host Alex Jones for defamation

Two families have filed separate suits against the "Infowars" radio host, who claims the 2012 school shooting was a hoax. Jones has faced similar suits in the past concerning conspiracy theories he champions. (17.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

Protests at Vienna 'Academics Ball'  

The rise of far-right populists in Germany  

Thousands march in Boston against far-right rally  

Related content

Landtag debattiert über Kriminalität und Rechtsextremismus

Germany's confusing rules on swastikas and Nazi symbols 14.08.2018

Illegally displaying Nazi symbols in Germany can be punished by three years in jail. The ban broadly exempts art, but which works are allowed to show swastikas, SS sig runes and such is often more a matter of the medium.

When online hate goes offline 07.08.2018

Hate speech on social media is a big problem in South Sudan. The group "Defy Hate Now" wants to show that this attitude online can spill over into the real world - with serious consequences.

Facebook

Facebook refuses to censor Holocaust denial as social media sites struggle with German laws 27.07.2018

Social media sites have published the results of a new German law hoping to clamp down on hate speech. However, a UK media investigation found that that Facebook does not delete posts containing Holocaust denial content.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 