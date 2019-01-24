 Ex-White House ethics lawyer: Stone indictment ′direct evidence of collusion′ | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 25.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Ex-White House ethics lawyer: Stone indictment 'direct evidence of collusion'

The indictment of Trump adviser Roger Stone provides evidence of collusion between high-ranking Trump campaign officials and WikiLeaks and is dangerous for the US, President George W. Bush's chief ethics lawyer told DW.

Republican strategist Roger Stone (picture-alliance/Zuma/D. Christian)

Deutsche Welle: Why is the indictment and arrest of longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone so significant?

Richard Painter: This is direct evidence of collusion between high-ranking officials in the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks to obtain documents stolen by the Russians in the 2016 election. There is other evidence of course of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians. So this clearly closes the loop and makes clear that the Trump campaign was colluding with the Russians, with WikiLeaks to obtain damaging emails that have been stolen from Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

While President Trump is not directly implicated in this new indictment, do you think he could be in the future?

Absolutely yes, the president and high-ranking officials in the campaign, including perhaps even or probably Jared Kushner and Donald Trump junior who were in the Trump Tower meeting with the Russians to talk about incriminating dirt on Hillary that they wanted to get. So this is all starting to come together. This is a very bad situation for President Trump.

Read more: Trump ally Stone arrested for lying to Russia probe

Donald Trump and former adviser Steve Bannon (picture alliance/AP Photo/E. Vucci)

Some Washington insiders have speculated that the unnamed "senior Trump Campaign official" in the Stone indictment may have been Trump's former strategist and adviser Steve Bannon (r.)

The indictment states that "a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization I had regarding the Clinton Campaign." Who could this senior Trump Campaign official be?

We don't know. There is some speculation that it was Steve Bannon, but we simply don't know at this point. Steve Bannon was very much tied in to Cambridge Analytica and various other groups that use technology to conduct campaign activities in the election. But we just don't know at this point.

Would you say this is most significant indictment so far?  

It is certainly one of the most significant. Remember we already have President Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort indicted, charged, convicted. We have Rick Gates, the deputy campaign manager indicted, charged, convicted. We have got his lawyer Michael Cohen who has been arrested, charged, and pled guilty. And we have got various other officials close to President Trump who already have been found guilty of serious criminal activity. But this one is definitely very, very significant.

Richard Painter, law professor and President George W. Bush's chief ethics lawyer (University of Minnesota Law School)

Law professor Richard Painter served as President George W. Bush's chief ethics lawyer

What does this now mean for President Trump himself and how dangerous is this for him and his campaign?

It is very dangerous for the United States, because as the prosecutors move closer and closer to Donald Trump and senior members of his campaign — including his own family — we are very concerned that his irrational behavior is going to increase. And that is a dangerous situation when he is in control of nuclear weapons and has as much power as he does.

You said that the Stone indictment proves collusion and closes the loop. What then do you expect as the next step in the Mueller investigation?

I would expect that the person on the other end of this conversation, the senior official of the Trump campaign, will be indicted because it is clearly a conspiracy between the two of them. So I would expect that step to happen, probably soon. And then we have the other officials in the Trump campaign and President Trump himself, who has engaged in obstruction of justice all along.

Read more: Mueller disputes Buzzfeed report on Trump

You were counsel to President George W. Bush. If you were counsel to President Trump, what would you tell him now today?

  • USA Nominierungsparteitag der Demokraten in Philadelphia (Reuters/M. Kauzlarich)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Democrats in the dark

    Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

  • Washington J. Edgar Hoover FBI Gebäude (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    All eyes on Russia

    At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

  • USA Florida Naples Donald Trump im Wahlkampf (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    'Russia, if you're listening'

    On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

  • Deutschland PK Wikileaks in Berlin (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Wikileaks targets Clinton

    Wikileaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, Wikileaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are Russian.

  • Symbolbild CIA USA Geheimdienst (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    CIA, FBI investigations

    In a rare moment of complete agreement for the US' two biggest intelligence agencies, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russian government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

  • Symbolbild US-Wahl - Donald Trump & Wladimir Putin (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew & A. Druzhinin/Ria Novosti/Kremlin Pool)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Donald and Vladimir

    Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with congressional Republicans who call for an independent investigation.

  • Washington Präsident Obama im Weißen Haus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. M. Monsivais)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Obama expels diplomats

    At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny having a role in the summer's cyber attacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


He ought to be talking to his own personal lawyer. I was the official White House ethics lawyer for President Bush. But at this point President Trump ought to talk to his own personal lawyer because he and members of his family have very substantial exposure to criminal charges.

And I have said before: I think this is just that much more evidence that he does need to work an agreement with the prosecutors. The federal prosecutors and the State of New York prosecutors are all looking at him and his family; he needs to work on an agreement and probably resign the presidency in return for some leniency. I think we would be much better off if he negotiated a plea agreement.

Read more: Cohen plea signals 'blockbuster indictment,' says Watergate prosecutor

Finally, it is important to note that the Stone indictment is just that: an indictment and not conviction by a court. So if you look at this indictment and the evidence that the Mueller team has presented, how credible is it?  

It looks very convincing. The Mueller team has moved very deliberately, some would say too slowly, but when they indict they want to make absolutely sure they have got what they need to win the case. And they have had a very, very good track record obtaining guilty pleas and convictions in these cases. And I would expect that they would not have brought this case if they did not have overwhelmingly powerful evidence.

Richard Painter served as the chief White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2007. He is a law professor at the University of Minnesota and a board member of the legal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

DW recommends

Two years in, Donald Trump remains the 'unprecedented president'

Remember the hope that Donald Trump would be mostly tough talk, but little action? At the halfway-mark of his first term it is time to acknowledge the huge impact he's already had — and wonder how much more could come. (20.01.2019)  

Michael Cohen plea signals 'blockbuster indictment,' says Watergate prosecutor

The guilty plea by the president's former fixer looks like a building block for additional indictments of those in Donald Trump's orbit. What's next? Many more are going to jail, a Watergate prosecutor told DW. (01.12.2018)  

Trump ally Roger Stone arrested for lying to Russia probe

The ex-campaign head and long-time ally of Donald Trump has been arrested in connection to the Mueller probe. The indictment said he made "false statements" about his interactions with an entity dubbed "Organization 1." (25.01.2019)  

Trump's ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort 'lied' to FBI

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has accused the former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort of lying to federal investigators into the Russia probe, breaking the terms of the plea bargain he reached. (27.11.2018)  

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen gets 3-year prison sentence

Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations involving hush payments to two women and for lying to Congress. He said Donald Trump "led me to take a path of darkness instead of light." (12.12.2018)  

Robert Mueller disputes Buzzfeed report on Donald Trump

The special counsel charged with investigating Russian collusion rejected allegations published by the US news company. The report claimed Donald Trump instructed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. (19.01.2019)  

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

The US has expelled 35 Russian diplomats over a bitter row between the two countries. The Kremlin has denied US intelligence reports that it supported hackers who tried to sway the outcome of the presidential election. (30.12.2016)  

Related content

USA | Roger Jason Stone Jr. US-amerikanischer Politikberater

Trump ally Roger Stone arrested for lying to Russia probe 25.01.2019

The ex-campaign head and long-time ally of Donald Trump has been arrested in connection to the Mueller probe. The indictment said he made "false statements" about his interactions with an entity dubbed "Organization 1."

Donald Trump

Robert Mueller disputes Buzzfeed report on Donald Trump 19.01.2019

The special counsel charged with investigating Russian collusion rejected allegations published by the US news company. The report claimed Donald Trump instructed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.

USA Präsident Donald Trump in Washington

Donald Trump says he 'never worked for Russia' 14.01.2019

Donald Trump directly addressed reports that intelligence officials had concerns about his ties to Russia. The president said questions about his involvement with the country were "a disgrace" and reports were "a hoax."

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 