Ex-White House ethics lawyer: Stone indictment 'direct evidence of collusion'

Deutsche Welle: Why is the indictment and arrest of longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone so significant?

Richard Painter: This is direct evidence of collusion between high-ranking officials in the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks to obtain documents stolen by the Russians in the 2016 election. There is other evidence of course of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians. So this clearly closes the loop and makes clear that the Trump campaign was colluding with the Russians, with WikiLeaks to obtain damaging emails that have been stolen from Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

While President Trump is not directly implicated in this new indictment, do you think he could be in the future?

Absolutely yes, the president and high-ranking officials in the campaign, including perhaps even or probably Jared Kushner and Donald Trump junior who were in the Trump Tower meeting with the Russians to talk about incriminating dirt on Hillary that they wanted to get. So this is all starting to come together. This is a very bad situation for President Trump.

Some Washington insiders have speculated that the unnamed "senior Trump Campaign official" in the Stone indictment may have been Trump's former strategist and adviser Steve Bannon (r.)

The indictment states that "a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization I had regarding the Clinton Campaign." Who could this senior Trump Campaign official be?

We don't know. There is some speculation that it was Steve Bannon, but we simply don't know at this point. Steve Bannon was very much tied in to Cambridge Analytica and various other groups that use technology to conduct campaign activities in the election. But we just don't know at this point.

Would you say this is most significant indictment so far?

It is certainly one of the most significant. Remember we already have President Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort indicted, charged, convicted. We have Rick Gates, the deputy campaign manager indicted, charged, convicted. We have got his lawyer Michael Cohen who has been arrested, charged, and pled guilty. And we have got various other officials close to President Trump who already have been found guilty of serious criminal activity. But this one is definitely very, very significant.

Law professor Richard Painter served as President George W. Bush's chief ethics lawyer

What does this now mean for President Trump himself and how dangerous is this for him and his campaign?

It is very dangerous for the United States, because as the prosecutors move closer and closer to Donald Trump and senior members of his campaign — including his own family — we are very concerned that his irrational behavior is going to increase. And that is a dangerous situation when he is in control of nuclear weapons and has as much power as he does.

You said that the Stone indictment proves collusion and closes the loop. What then do you expect as the next step in the Mueller investigation?

I would expect that the person on the other end of this conversation, the senior official of the Trump campaign, will be indicted because it is clearly a conspiracy between the two of them. So I would expect that step to happen, probably soon. And then we have the other officials in the Trump campaign and President Trump himself, who has engaged in obstruction of justice all along.

You were counsel to President George W. Bush. If you were counsel to President Trump, what would you tell him now today?

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Democrats in the dark Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline All eyes on Russia At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline 'Russia, if you're listening' On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Wikileaks targets Clinton Wikileaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, Wikileaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are Russian.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline CIA, FBI investigations In a rare moment of complete agreement for the US' two biggest intelligence agencies, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russian government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Donald and Vladimir Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with congressional Republicans who call for an independent investigation.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Obama expels diplomats At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny having a role in the summer's cyber attacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



He ought to be talking to his own personal lawyer. I was the official White House ethics lawyer for President Bush. But at this point President Trump ought to talk to his own personal lawyer because he and members of his family have very substantial exposure to criminal charges.

And I have said before: I think this is just that much more evidence that he does need to work an agreement with the prosecutors. The federal prosecutors and the State of New York prosecutors are all looking at him and his family; he needs to work on an agreement and probably resign the presidency in return for some leniency. I think we would be much better off if he negotiated a plea agreement.

Finally, it is important to note that the Stone indictment is just that: an indictment and not conviction by a court. So if you look at this indictment and the evidence that the Mueller team has presented, how credible is it?

It looks very convincing. The Mueller team has moved very deliberately, some would say too slowly, but when they indict they want to make absolutely sure they have got what they need to win the case. And they have had a very, very good track record obtaining guilty pleas and convictions in these cases. And I would expect that they would not have brought this case if they did not have overwhelmingly powerful evidence.

Richard Painter served as the chief White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2007. He is a law professor at the University of Minnesota and a board member of the legal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).