Trump ally Roger Stone arrested for lying to Russia probe

The ex-campaign manager and long-time ally of the US president has been arrested in connection to the Mueller probe. The indictment said he made "multiple false statements" about his interactions with "Organization 1."
The FBI on Friday arrested Roger Stone, a political strategist and longtime ally of President Donald Trump, in Florida. He was charged with seven counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding and witness tampering, tied to a federal probe.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russian collusion with Trump's presidential campaign. Authorities have already arrested several Trump allies in connection to the probe, including his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.
What we know so far:
What is 'Organization 1'?
According to the indictment, "the head of Organization 1 was located at all relevant times at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, United Kingdom."
Julian Assange, who founded WikiLeaks, has sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012. Assange matches the description although the indictment does not specifically name him or WikiLeaks.
Who is Roger Stone?
He is a political consultant that has often worked with Republican politicians. He is well-known among Washington circles for his opposition research.
In 2016, he made public comments saying he was in contact with WikiLeaks. However, WikiLeaks said that year that it had "never communicated with Roger Stone."
ls/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)
