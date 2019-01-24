 Trump ally Roger Stone arrested for lying to Russia probe | News | DW | 25.01.2019

News

Trump ally Roger Stone arrested for lying to Russia probe

The ex-campaign manager and long-time ally of the US president has been arrested in connection to the Mueller probe. The indictment said he made "multiple false statements" about his interactions with "Organization 1."

Roger Stone

The FBI on Friday arrested Roger Stone, a political strategist and longtime ally of President Donald Trump, in Florida. He was charged with seven counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding and witness tampering, tied to a federal probe.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russian collusion with Trump's presidential campaign. Authorities have already arrested several Trump allies in connection to the probe, including his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Read more: Robert Mueller's US-Russia probe: What you need to know

What we know so far:

  • The charges are linked to his interactions with "Organization 1" and "information it might have had that would be damaging to the Clinton Campaign" in 2016
  • Stone "made multiple false statements" to Mueller's probe "about his interactions regarding Organization 1"
  • He "falsely denied possessing records that contained evidence of these interactions"
  • The long-time Trump ally "attempted to persuade a witness to provide false testimony to and withhold pertinent information from the investigations"

Read more: Michael Cohen plea signals 'blockbuster indictment,' says Watergate prosecutor

  • USA Nominierungsparteitag der Demokraten in Philadelphia (Reuters/M. Kauzlarich)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Democrats in the dark

    Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

  • Washington J. Edgar Hoover FBI Gebäude (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    All eyes on Russia

    At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

  • USA Florida Naples Donald Trump im Wahlkampf (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    'Russia, if you're listening'

    On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

  • Deutschland PK Wikileaks in Berlin (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Wikileaks targets Clinton

    Wikileaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, Wikileaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are Russian.

  • Symbolbild CIA USA Geheimdienst (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    CIA, FBI investigations

    In a rare moment of complete agreement for the US' two biggest intelligence agencies, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russian government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

  • Symbolbild US-Wahl - Donald Trump & Wladimir Putin (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew & A. Druzhinin/Ria Novosti/Kremlin Pool)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Donald and Vladmir

    Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with congressional Republicans who call for an independent investigation.

  • Washington Präsident Obama im Weißen Haus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. M. Monsivais)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Obama expels diplomats

    At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny having a role in the summer's cyber attacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


What is 'Organization 1'?

According to the indictment, "the head of Organization 1 was located at all relevant times at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, United Kingdom."

Julian Assange, who founded WikiLeaks, has sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012. Assange matches the description although the indictment does not specifically name him or WikiLeaks.

Read more: Donald Trump will be impeached in 2019, says 'prediction professor'

Who is Roger Stone?

He is a political consultant that has often worked with Republican politicians. He is well-known among Washington circles for his opposition research.

In 2016, he made public comments saying he was in contact with WikiLeaks. However, WikiLeaks said that year that it had "never communicated with Roger Stone."

