Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen gets 3-year prison sentence

A court in New York handed Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump, a three-year prison sentence for his role in making illegal hush payments to two women and lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.

Cohen said on Wednesday that he was taking responsibility for his crimes, "including those implicating the president of the United States of America." He had told prosecutors during his guilty plea that Trump had directed him to make the hush money payments.

"It was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds," he told the court as he argued for leniency. He added that "blind loyalty" to Trump "led me to take a path of darkness instead of light."

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to charges that, just before the 2016 presidential election, he paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep them from speaking about past affairs with Trump.

In November, Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress, charges brought forward by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible Russian meddling in the US presidential election and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Read more: Michael Cohen plea signals 'blockbuster indictment,' says Watergate prosecutor

One of Cohen's lawyers, Guy Petrillo, told the court Wednesday that Cohen "came forward to offer evidence against the most powerful person in the country" and said his client cooperated knowing "the president might shut down" Mueller's investigation.

The fall of Michael Cohen Take a bullet for Trump For years, Michael Cohen described himself as being staunchly loyal to President Trump, going as far as saying that he would "take a bullet" for him. But according to The New York Times , Trump treated Cohen "poorly, with gratuitous insults, dismissive statements and, at least twice, threats of being fired."

The fall of Michael Cohen Hush money In February, Cohen (middle) admitted to paying $130,000 (about €112,000) to porn star Stormy Daniels (right) to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump (right). Prosecutors had been trying to ascertain whether Cohen violated any campaign-finance laws by making the payment ahead of 2016 election.

The fall of Michael Cohen FBI raid In April, FBI agents raided Cohen's office, apartment and hotel room on a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in swaying the 2016 presidential election. They took away millions of electronic files from his various devices and reams of documents, including pieces of paper from a shredder.

The fall of Michael Cohen You're fired! In June, Trump said Cohen was no longer his attorney, adding that he hadn't spoken to him in a long time. Trump's new attorney Rudy Giuliani had said earlier that Cohen was not representing the US president after the FBI raids on his home and office.

The fall of Michael Cohen Public break up In July, Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, released a secret audio recording in which Trump was seemingly heard admitting to knowledge of a hush-money payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had an affair with him. It was Cohen, who had made the recording that Trump said was "perhaps illegal."

The fall of Michael Cohen Plea deal On Tuesday, Trump's former fixer entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to tax and bank fraud charges and campaign finance violations. Author: Ashutosh Pandey



Campaign finance violation

US District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan sentenced Cohen 36 months for the payments, which violated campaign finance law, and two months for lying to Congress. The two terms will run simultaneously. Cohen was also ordered to forfeit $500,000 (€568,000) and pay restitution of nearly $1.4 million.

The three-year sentence was slightly lower than the four to five years recommended under federal guidelines. However, the sentence still stressed the seriousness of violating campaign finance laws and seeking to influence the outcome of an election.

Cohen told prosecutors that the $130,000 payment to Daniels and the $150,000 payment to McDougal were at the direction of Trump, implicating the president in a possible violation of campaign finance law.

Trump has denied the payments were campaign finance contribution and has accused Mueller of pressuring his former aides to lie about him, his campaign and his business dealings.

Cohen, who served as Trump's attorney for 12 years, was dismissed from the president's legal team in May. Months later, the FBI seized secret recordings made by Cohen where the two purportedly discussed the payment regarding McDougal, who had sold her affair story to American tabloid The National Enquirer.

Trump lashed out at Cohen over the tapes, claiming they were illegal. He has since badmouthed his former lawyer on social media, tweeting in August: If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!"

Watch video 02:01 Now live 02:01 mins. Share United against Trump Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/39XMi United against Trump

dv/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)