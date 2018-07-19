Trump discussed Playboy model payment 'on tape'

Donald Trump was taped ahead of the 2016 election discussing a payment to hush up an alleged affair with a Playboy model, reports say. The FBI seized the recording during a raid on the office of Trump's former lawyer.
Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, secretly recorded the president talking about a payment for a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair with him, US media reported Friday.
The conversation was allegedly taped two months before the 2016 US presidential election. The recording was seized by the FBI during a raid on Cohen's offices in April.
The Trump campaign said it had no knowledge of any payment relating to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims she had a monthslong affair with Trump after they met in 2006. Trump denies the affair ever happened.
Read more: Donald Trump admits to reimbursing lawyer for Stormy Daniels hush money
What's on the tape?
The New York Times, which first broke the story, said the two-minute recording was of Trump and his lawyer discussing buying the rights to McDougal's story, which she had sold to The National Enquirer for $150,000 (€128,000) a few weeks earlier.
The tabloid ultimately didn't publish her account. Its parent company, American Media, is owned by a personal friend of the president.
Read more: US President Donald Trump given questions in Russia probe
Current Trump attorney Rudy Guiliani said his client had done nothing wrong, adding that the payment discussed in the recording was never made.
"The transaction that Michael (Cohen) is talking about on the tape never took place, but what's important is: If it did take place, the president said it has to be done correctly and it has to be done by check" to keep a proper record of it, Giuliani said.
He added that there was no discussion of using campaign funds for the payment, which legal experts say could constitute a violation of campaign finance laws.
A government watchdog group has asked the Department of Justice and the Federal Election Commission to investigate whether the payment by American Media amounted to an unreported and illegal corporate campaign contribution.
Read more: Russia meddling probe expands to Trump's personal attorney
For months, former longtime Trump lawyer Cohen has been under federal investigation in New York for criminal conduct surrounding his personal business activities.
As well as the McDougal case, investigators are looking into a $130,000 pre-election hush payment the lawyer made on Trump's behalf to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Daniels also alleges she had an affair with
nm/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Donald Trump's lawyers have received a list of questions in a probe into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 US elections, according to a report. The president has always denied collusion between his campaign and Moscow. (01.05.2018)
The White House has denied claims by Stormy Daniels that she was threatened to keep quiet about an alleged affair with President Donald Trump. The adult film star has added claims of defamation to her lawsuit. (27.03.2018)
Authorities searched the office of Michael Cohen, the personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump. The raid followed a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, Cohen's lawyer said. Trump labeled it a "disgrace." (10.04.2018)
A congressional probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election has expanded to include Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen. US media cited Cohen as confirming he had been approached by the Congress. (30.05.2017)
The adult film actress says a nondisclosure contract regarding an alleged affair is invalid because Trump never signed it. Daniels says she wanted to go public about the affair shortly before the 2016 US election. (07.03.2018)
The US president has admitted in a series of tweets that his lawyer Michael Cohen had paid a porn actress to keep quiet. But President Donald Trump has denied that campaign funds were used to buy Stormy Daniels' silence. (03.05.2018)