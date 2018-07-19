Trump discussed Playboy model payment 'on tape'

Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, secretly recorded the president talking about a payment for a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair with him, US media reported Friday.

The conversation was allegedly taped two months before the 2016 US presidential election. The recording was seized by the FBI during a raid on Cohen's offices in April.

The Trump campaign said it had no knowledge of any payment relating to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims she had a monthslong affair with Trump after they met in 2006. Trump denies the affair ever happened.

Read more: Donald Trump admits to reimbursing lawyer for Stormy Daniels hush money

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is under investigation from the FBI

What's on the tape?

The New York Times, which first broke the story, said the two-minute recording was of Trump and his lawyer discussing buying the rights to McDougal's story, which she had sold to The National Enquirer for $150,000 (€128,000) a few weeks earlier.

The tabloid ultimately didn't publish her account. Its parent company, American Media, is owned by a personal friend of the president.

Read more: US President Donald Trump given questions in Russia probe

Porn actress Stomy Daniels also says she had an affair with Trump in 2006

Current Trump attorney Rudy Guiliani said his client had done nothing wrong, adding that the payment discussed in the recording was never made.

"The transaction that Michael (Cohen) is talking about on the tape never took place, but what's important is: If it did take place, the president said it has to be done correctly and it has to be done by check" to keep a proper record of it, Giuliani said.

He added that there was no discussion of using campaign funds for the payment, which legal experts say could constitute a violation of campaign finance laws.

A government watchdog group has asked the Department of Justice and the Federal Election Commission to investigate whether the payment by American Media amounted to an unreported and illegal corporate campaign contribution.

Read more: Russia meddling probe expands to Trump's personal attorney



Watch video 04:38 Now live 04:38 mins. Share Trump changes story on Stormy Daniels payment Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2x8jk Trump changes story on Stormy Daniels payment



For months, former longtime Trump lawyer Cohen has been under federal investigation in New York for criminal conduct surrounding his personal business activities.

As well as the McDougal case, investigators are looking into a $130,000 pre-election hush payment the lawyer made on Trump's behalf to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Daniels also alleges she had an affair with Trump , which the president has denied.

nm/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)