 Robert Mueller disputes Buzzfeed report on Donald Trump | News | DW | 19.01.2019

News

Robert Mueller disputes Buzzfeed report on Donald Trump

The special counsel charged with investigating Russian collusion rejected allegations published by the US news company. The report claimed Donald Trump instructed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.

Donald Trump

The office of US special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday disputed a report by American news site Buzzfeed alleging President Donald Trump had instructed his longtime lawyer and confidant, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress.

"Buzzfeed's description of specific statements to the Special Counsel's Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen's Congressional testimony are not accurate" said special counsel spokesman Peter Carr in a statement.

The dispute is a rare move by Mueller's office. In the contested article, Buzzfeed cited two unnamed "federal law enforcement officials" who were allegedly familiar with Cohen's testimony. The New York-based news company claimed Trump had instructed Cohen to lie "about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow."

Read more: Robert Mueller's US-Russia probe: What you need to know

'Fake news'

But Buzzfeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith hit back, saying: "We stand by our reporting and the sources who informed it, and we urge the Special Counsel to make clear what he's disputing."

After retweeting a barrage of comments rejecting the Buzzfeed report by conservative allies, Trump wrote in a tweet that it was "a very sad day for journalism, but a great day for our country!" He later described so-called "fake news" as the "enemy of the people." 

Trump has repeatedly claimed he "never worked for Russia."

Read more: Two years in, Donald Trump remains the 'unprecedented president'

Robert Mueller

Robert Mueller is a former FBI director

'Dirty deeds'

Last month, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in making illegal hush payments to two women and lying to Congress about the proposed Trump Tower project in Russia. While asking for leniency in court, he said: "It was my duty to cover up (Trump's) dirty deeds."

Cohen had first told Mueller's office and Congress that negotiations for the Trump Tower project in Moscow had ended in January 2016. However, he later admitted that they had stretched into June 2016, after Trump had received the Republican nomination for the presidency.

Mueller's office is investigating whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the presidency.

Read more: Special counsel Robert Mueller files new details on Trump aides

  • Michael Cohen (picture alliance/Zuma Wire/Go Nakamura)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    Take a bullet for Trump

    For years, Michael Cohen described himself as being staunchly loyal to President Trump, going as far as saying that he would "take a bullet" for him. But according to The New York Times, Trump treated Cohen "poorly, with gratuitous insults, dismissive statements and, at least twice, threats of being fired."

  • Kombi-Bild - USA Russland-Affäre - Donald Trump, Michael Cohen und Stormy Daniels (picture alliance/AP)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    Hush money

    In February, Cohen (middle) admitted to paying $130,000 (about €112,000) to porn star Stormy Daniels (right) to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump (right). Prosecutors had been trying to ascertain whether Cohen violated any campaign-finance laws by making the payment ahead of 2016 election.

  • Michael Cohen (picture alliance/Zuma Wire/Go Nakamura)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    FBI raid

    In April, FBI agents raided Cohen's office, apartment and hotel room on a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in swaying the 2016 presidential election. They took away millions of electronic files from his various devices and reams of documents, including pieces of paper from a shredder.

  • US President Donald Trump (Getty Images/AFP/N. Kamm)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    You're fired!

    In June, Trump said Cohen was no longer his attorney, adding that he hadn't spoken to him in a long time. Trump's new attorney Rudy Giuliani had said earlier that Cohen was not representing the US president after the FBI raids on his home and office.

  • Michael Cohen (Reuters/B. McDermid)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    Public break up

    In July, Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, released a secret audio recording in which Trump was seemingly heard admitting to knowledge of a hush-money payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had an affair with him. It was Cohen, who had made the recording that Trump said was "perhaps illegal."

  • Michael Cohen (Reuters/J. Rosenberg)

    The fall of Michael Cohen

    Plea deal

    On Tuesday, Trump's former fixer entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to tax and bank fraud charges and campaign finance violations.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


ls/ (AFP, AP)

