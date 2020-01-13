Ex-pope backtracks on book warning against relaxing priest celibacy rules

On Sunday, Benedict, who retired in 2013, published comments in which he reaffirmed the importance of priest celibacy rules, seen as critical of Pope Francis. Now, he has distanced himself somewhat from the comments.
Retired Pope Benedict XVI on Tuesday backtracked on comments published on Sunday, which were widely seen as critical of the current pope's stance on priestly celibacy rules.
The unprecedented comments were published by French newspaper Le Figaro on Sunday as part of a preview of an unpublished book that Benedict had apparently co-authored with conservative Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah.
Now his personal secretary has said that Benedict never agreed to appear as the co-author of the book. Benedict apparently offered advice to Sarah and sent him an essay he had written on the topic of priestly celibacy, but nothing more.
Read more: Sex abuse scandal in German Catholic Church sparks celibacy debate
"He never authorized any project for a co-authored book nor had he seen or authorized the cover," Benedict's personal secretary Georg Gänswein said, calling the incident a "misunderstanding" in which Sarah acted "in good faith."
But Cardinal Sarah defended the book's co-authorship, calling denials of co-authorship "defamations of exceptional gravity."
Later he agreed that he would remove Benedict's name from the book but the text would remain unchanged.
Read more: Why has the Catholic Church taken so long to address child sexual abuse?
"Considering the polemics caused... it has been decided that the author of the book will be for future publications: Cardinal Sarah, with the contribution of Benedict XVI," he wrote on Twitter.
What did Benedict say?
In the book excerpt published on Sunday, Benedict had apparently reaffirmed the value of priestly celibacy, widely seen as critical of Pope Francis, who is currently deciding whether to allow married men in special circumstances to enter the priesthood.
The 92-year-old former pontiff stepped down in 2013, promising to remain "hidden from the world" and support the new pope. These comments caused controversy as they be an attempt to interfere at the Vatican, a highly unusual situation.
"Wounded by the revelation of so many scandals, disconcerted by the constant questioning of their consecrated celibacy, many priests are tempted by the thought of giving up and abandoning everything," Le Figaro cited Benedict as writing in Sarah's book From the Depths of Our Hearts: Priesthood, Celibacy and the Crisis of the Catholic Church.
The yet-to-be published book urges priests not to abandon their vow of celibacy.
Will the Catholic Church ordain married men?
The report of an October 2019 synod floated the idea that older married men in remote parts of the Amazon should be allowed to be ordained to address a shortage of priests in the region.
If accepted, the proposals would shake the Catholic Church to the core, as celibacy among priests is seen as fundamental to their role by Catholic conservatives.
Some believe the more progressive Pope Francis may attempt to remove celibacy as a requirement for all priests.
Benedict was the first pope in over 600 years to resign from the role. He has largely avoided the spotlight since then, in an effort to support his successor Francis.
ed/ng (dpa, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Catholic women are demanding change in the church and giving Germany's bishops an earful as they meet in Fulda. The bishops are under pressure — from the progressive grassroots at home and from a reluctant Vatican. (23.09.2019)
This weekend, Pope Francis is meeting with individuals who were abused by members of Chile's Catholic clergy as children and teenagers. One of them told DW he hopes major reforms will follow this important encounter. (28.04.2018)
Amazonian Catholic bishops have voted in favor of the ordination of married men in the region and to reopen the debate into allowing women deacons. The pope will now consider the historic vote. (26.10.2019)
Pope Francis described violence against women as "a blasphemy against God." A day earlier, the frustrated pontiff slapped the hand of a woman who yanked him towards her. (01.01.2020)
Decades of child sexual abuse has left the Catholic Church in crisis. The faithful want those who abuse children removed and prosecuted. DW speaks to a priest on the papal commission for the protection of minors. (11.12.2019)
Pope Francis admitted that there is financial corruption in the Vatican. He said an ongoing internal investigation into the corruption at the Vatican would "see if they are guilty or not." (27.11.2019)
German bishops have begun meeting in Fulda to discuss a study on widespread sex abuse by Catholic priests. Some are calling for celibacy to be overhauled, while others want the church to focus on victim compensation. (24.09.2018)