Europe treads carefully as Biden ends US reelection bid

European governments have reacted cautiously to Joe Biden's move to drop out of the US presidential race. Some leaders have praised his "courageous decision," but the ensuing uncertainty has left many concerned.

As foreign ministers from the 27 European Union countries gathered in Brussels on Monday, many were at pains to keep the focus on official agenda topics like Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war.

The big news from Washington dominated discussions as politicians filed into the talks, with most reacting with caution to US President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Germany's foreign minister said she had 'great respect' for Biden's decision and praised his record on trans-Atlantic cooperation Image: Kira Hofmann/photothek/IMAGO

'Great respect' for Biden: Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she had "great respect" for Biden's move — one which she said "put his country's interests before his own." Berlin's top diplomat also praised the US president's track record on trans-Atlantic cooperation.

"Especially in these times when Europe and the trans-Atlantic alliance were so challenged, it was the American president who, through his close solidarity, not only supported the European continent, but also security in the trans-Atlantic alliance," she said.

Xavier Bettel, Luxembourg's foreign minister and former prime minister, said it "requires courage" for a politician "to say I'm a bit old and I'm no longer capable of doing this and in the interest of my country and party I will not put myself forward.

"It was a difficult decision, a courageous decision," he added.

Harris is 'a strong woman:' Belgium

Belgium's outgoing foreign minister, Hadja Lahbib, stood out among her counterparts by name-checking Kamala Harris, whom Biden has endorsed as a possible successor for the presidential bid.

"I wish all the best to Kamala Harris who will maybe take the lead now for the Democrats. It's a woman, it's a strong woman, and I wish her all the best," she said.

In a thinly veiled nod to the sentiment of malaise around many European capitals about the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, Labhib said: "The withdrawal of Biden doesn't mean the victory of Trump."

'For US citizens to decide:' EU top diplomat

Most other European leaders struck a more cautious tone. Latvia's foreign minister said simply she would "work with whoever is elected."

Josep Borrell, the EU's outgoing foreign policy chief, also mentioned no names.

"I wish the best for the Democratic appointee. The one who will take [Biden's] place. The Americans have to decide who they want to be in the White House," he told reporters.

The EU's top diplomat said he did not want to 'interfere,' stressing it was up to US voters to decide who will move into the White House in 2025 Image: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/picture alliance

"Certainly, I'm sure, it will be quite an important difference for the trans-Atlantic relationship depending on who is there," he said in a subtle allusion to fears around what another Trump administration could mean for Europe.

"But it is for the US citizens to decide. I don't want to interfere."

Ukraine, European security in the balance?

But what US citizens decide in November will have a major impact on Europe. Top of mind for most ministers: the fate of Western support for war-torn Ukraine.

Trump's claim that he could swiftly end the war has been interpreted widely as a warning that he would pressure Kyiv to back down and hand over territory to Russia, despite being the victim of an unlawful invasion.

EU governments remain concerned about what a Trump presidency could mean for security in Ukraine and across Europe Image: Ashley Chan/Sipa USA/picture alliance

His vice presidential nominee JD Vance has also been an outspoken critic of US aid for Ukraine.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been careful not to criticize Trump or Vance, his message on X after Biden's announcement on Sunday hinted at concerns around what a Republican victory could mean for his nation.

"We sincerely hope that America's continued strong leadership will prevent Russian evil from succeeding or making its aggression pay off," he wrote.

Through the Western military alliance NATO, the US remains the key security provider for Europe. Fearing future unpredictability, many European nations have been racing to boost their own defense spending.

On Monday, French Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne told reporters that whoever takes the helm in Washington, Europe would "continue to defend its interests," a statement echoed by his German counterpart, Baerbock.

"Europe must become stronger, especially in the area of foreign, security and defense policy," she said.

Hungary remains Trump's top fan in EU

Hungary, which currently holds the EU's rotating council presidency, is no stranger to locking horns with other bloc members. Its prime minister, Viktor Orban, has often blocked or delayed agreement on aid for Ukraine or sanctions against Russia, and recently embarked on a self-styled "peace mission" to Moscow, prompting harsh criticism from EU counterparts.

Orban (seen here at left visiting the White House in May 2019) recently met with Trump in Florida and praised the Republican nominee Image: Carlos Barria/REUTERS

On US politics too, Orban appears to be at odds with other member states by publicly praising Trump.

The pair recently met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, and after the Republican nominee survived an assassination attempt earlier this month, Orban wrote on X:

"He survived for a reason: to bring peace to the world once again. God bless him!"

Edited by: Martin Kuebler