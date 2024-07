The attempted assassination of Donald Trump has left the US in shock. Many are worried about an escalation of political violence during the intense election campaign.

Donald Trump has appeared at the Republican National Convention with his vice-presidential running partner, JD Vance. It was the first time he was publicly seen since an assassination attempt at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Below is a collection of articles and videos on the events as they unfolded and analysis of the political situation in the lead up to the US 2024 election.