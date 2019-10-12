 EURO 2020: Germany out to maintain Group C charge in Estonia - live blog | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.10.2019

Sports

EURO 2020: Germany out to maintain Group C charge in Estonia - live blog

An injury-hit Germany side have called for 'full focus' heading into their EURO 2020 qualifying clash with Estonia knowing they can't afford to drop further points in Group C. Follow all the build-up in DW's live blog!

Fußball EM Qualifikation Niederlande - Deutschland Löw und Gnabry (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

+++++Refresh the page (f5) for the latest live blog updates+++++

#haltdiefresse

Deutschland Fußball-Nationalmannschaft | Joachim Löw, Nationaltrainer (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

Joachim Löw on Serge Gnabry: "I travelled to London a couple of times in early 2014. I wanted to take Serge to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, but unfortunately he then picked up an injury. He has the qualities to play at the highest of levels. We need to play to his strengths and give him the support he needs. As he's shown over the past year, if he's fit then he simply has to play."

Gnabry no longer Germany's secret weapon 

Helped by a hat-trick on his senior debut for Germany, Serge Gnabry has netted a stunning 10 goals in 11 games on the international circuit. A look at his numbers from the 2019/20 campaign are even more impressive given he's been involved, either scoring or assisting, in 13 goals in 12 games for club and country, making his the most in-form German footballer on the planet right now

Fussball DFB Training und Trainingsspiel, Aachen 05.06.2019 (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

Manuel Neuer on the clash with Estonia: "We need to play with momentum and create chances, so that we can score as quickly as possible and put ourselves on the path to victory. I expect us to be very focused. We need to keep a good structure, pass the ball around well and take our chances so that we can score as quickly as possible." 

Preserving a perfect record

Germany boast an unblemished record against Estonia having met on four previous occasions. Their last meeting, an 8-0 win in Mainz, was their first in 80 years as Marco Reus, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gündogan, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane all got on the scoresheet.

Tales of Tallinn

Watch video 01:29

Germany play Estonia in Euro 2020 qualification match

Die Mannschaft depleted

Löw is having to cope with a lengthy list of absentees:

Draxler (foot), Ginter (shoulder), Goretzka (hamstring), Hector (muscle), Kehrer (foot), Kroos (adductor), Rüdiger (groin), Sane (ACL), Stark (gash), Schulz (foot), Tah (cold), Trapp (shoulder) 

'Professional performance'

Germany's 4-2 loss to the Dutch back in September was a significant blow to their chances of finishing top of Group C. While they'll need their counterparts to drop points, ahead of tonight's "no brainer" against Estonia, head coach Joachim Löw called for focus. "We can't afford to drop any more points in our group so I'm expecting a professional performance from the team."

A must-win against Estonia?

Welcome one and all to DW's coverage of Germany's EURO 2020 qualifying clash with Estonia. One of three sides in Group C with 12 points to their name, Germany have a game in hand on Northern Ireland, but trial the Netherlands due to an inferior head-to-head record and know that nothing but a comfortable win will suffice in Tallinn. 

