 Unlikely Germany team blow hot and cold against Messi-less Argentina | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.10.2019

Sports

Unlikely Germany team blow hot and cold against Messi-less Argentina

On a cold and wet night in Dortmund, an unlikely group of players delivered half a performance for Germany. Head coach Joachim Löw will have been both warmed and chilled by what he saw in the 2-2 draw.

Fußball Freundschaftsspiel | Deutschland vs Argentinien | Torjubel (AFP/I. Fassbender)

Despite the rain, the cooler temperatures and the shockingly low attendance at Signal Iduna Park, Germany found 60 minutes of the sort of committed performance that Julian Brandt said could be expected of the national team pre-match. Sadly the other 30 odd minutes were entirely passive, as Germany surrendered a two-goal lead.

Against an Argentina side who only came alive after scoring their first, Germany looked to have discovered the kind of fluidity Joachim Löw wanted from his charges. Ahead of Wednesday's game, the coach claimed 2019 hadn't gone as desired because his new core of players hadn't had the chance to develop together. On a night when large parts of this international friendly matched the drab weather, Löw will have been warmed by the performance of some individuals and the combination play of the collective, but also chilled by the way his team crumbled.

On the hour mark, things looked so promising for this somewhat thrown-together group of players. That Serge Gnabry is now Germany’s most important and dynamic player is not news, but that he continues to be so is notable. His confidence in front of goal helped him steal in for the first, and his pace allowed him to assist the second. Friendly or not, Gnabry is Germany’s No. 1 attacker.

Chance to shine for new boys

The 23-year-old forward man took his chance a while ago. Against Argentina, it quickly became clear that for other, newer and even largely unknown faces this was their time to show they belonged.

Emre Can, playing in a back five next to Freiburg’s Robin Koch (a late addition to the starting lineup after Niklas Stark was ruled out with a stomach bug), was aggressive and combative in a way that Germany needed. 

"I always try to be aggressive when I play football, that's my way of playing. I just try to help the team no matter where I play," Can said afterwards. As for his role in defense, he said with a smile: "I'm not sure, but I think we didn't have enough players. The coach came to me yesterday and told me I was going to play in defense, and I'm okay with that because I've played there a few times in the past."

Joshua Kimmich followed Can's lead, the Bayern midfielder visibly relishing the chance to wear the armband.

Alongside him, Kai Havertz finally got a start. The Leverkusen man might not have delivered a lights-out performance, but he sparked enough to show that he can be the playmaker the new Germany team need. With Can playing deeper than expected, Havertz and Kimmich proved an effective alternative midfield pairing in the absence of Toni Kroos.

Kai Havertz opened his account for Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

Kai Havertz opened his account for Germany

Koch was largely solid, but when he was caught out by Lucas Alario for Argentina's opener the momentum of the game began to swing. Brandt looked preoccupied despite finally playing next to best friend Havertz and was hooked soon after the hour mark. Nadiem Amiri replaced him and Suat Serdar also came on as both made their debuts, but Germany couldn’t wrestle back control. Serdar’s costly loss of possession in midfield allowed Argentina to eventually capitalize.

Familiar flaws remain

With a near half-empty stadium (just over 45,000 attended) and an atmosphere so quiet players' voices could often be heard, it felt like a training game.

Talking points to feed the Manuel Neuer or Marc-Andre ter Stegen debate were hard to find. The Barcelona keeper wasn’t at fault for Alario's header, made a strong save in the air shortly afterwards and his distribution was largely excellent. He will no doubt be frustrated to have been beaten at the near post for the deflected equaliser, though.

When and if Löw watches this back, he will be happy with parts of the performance. The strong displays from Gnabry, Can, Kimmich and Havertz will not have been a surprise, but good news all the same. He'll be happy that this group of players strung together a few moments of dynamism and defensive composure.

He will also, however, be pretty frustrated that this team made life so easy for an Argentina team that were truly uninspiring for large passages of play.

"We didn't move well after 60 minutes or keep the ball. Of course if you're 2-0 up and then it's 2-2 in the end it's difficult to say you're happy but we can take a lot from the first half," Can rightly pointed out.

This wasn’t a qualifier and the group put out on the pitch were cobbled together, but Germany’s inability to finish teams off remains a glaring issue.

  • Hans Tilkowski (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    The bitter rivalries for Germany's No. 1 jersey

    Hans Tilkowski & Wolfgang Fahrian

    Prior to the 1962 World Cup, Hans Tilkowski (photo) was all but certain that he would be West Germany’s No. 1 in Chile. However, one day before the Nationalmannschaft's first match, coach Sepp Herberger surprised everybody by opting for Wolfgang Fahrian of then-second-divison side Ulm. Tilkowski blew up and smashed up a chair in his hotel room.

  • Fußball: Die Nationalmannschaft in Athen 1974 Sepp Maier und Norbert Nigbur (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Witschel)

    The bitter rivalries for Germany's No. 1 jersey

    Sepp Maier & Norbert Nigbur

    Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sepp Maier (left) was West Germany’s undisputed No. 1 in the 1970s. However, this didn’t stop Schalke's Norbert Nigbor saying in a 1975 interview, "He won't blame me for for wanting to become the national team goalkeeper, particularly because I am much younger than him." Maier’s answer: "Nobody can touch me. There's only one Sepp Maier."

  • Wolfgang Kleff (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Scheidemann)

    The bitter rivalries for Germany's No. 1 jersey

    Sepp Maier & Wolfgang Kleff

    However, Maier wasn't as cool when it came to Borussia Mönchengladbach keeper Wolfgang Kleff (pictured). After conceding five goals to Schalke in the Bundesliga, Maier tried to blame it on the media, saying the press had been so full of praise for Kleff that it was playing on his mind. Kleff would play a total of four matches for West Germany.

  • Fußball Teamchef Franz Beckenbauer und Torhüter Schumacher und Uli Stein (Imago Images/teutopress)

    The bitter rivalries for Germany's No. 1 jersey

    Harald Schumacher & Uli Stein

    In 1986 coach Franz Beckenbauer (right) said that Hamburg's Uli Stein (left), was the best goalkeeper in the world but wouldn't play at the World Cup. Stein pointed the finger at Adidas, a national team sponsor that also had both the No.1, Harald Schumacher (second from right), and Beckenbauer under contract. Stein would go on to be sent home early from Mexico for breaking a team curfew.

  • Fußball-EM 1988: Das deutsche EM-Aufgebot (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Scheidemann)

    The bitter rivalries for Germany's No. 1 jersey

    Eike Immel & Bodo Illgner

    After Schumacher fell out of favor over statements made in his 1987 book Anpfiff (Kickoff) in 1987, Eike Immel (second from left) became the new No. 1. However, at Euro 88 West Germany lost to eventual title winners the Netherlands in the semifinals. When Beckenbauer gave the young Bodo Illgner (second from right) his first cap Immel quit in anger. Illgner went on to win the 1990 World Cup.

  • Training Nationalmannschaft Köpke Kahn (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    The bitter rivalries for Germany's No. 1 jersey

    Oliver Kahn & Andreas Köpke

    "Berti Vogts knows very well that I am not fit to be the No. 2 forever. I want to play at the 1998 World Cup," then 29-year-old Oliver Kahn (left) said ahead of the tournament. However, Vogts stayed with Andreas Köpke (right) in France. It wasn't until after that World Cup that Kahn finally took over the No. 1 job, a position he would hold for the next eight years — even becoming captain in 2002.

  • Oliver Kahn und Jens Lehmann (picture-alliance/dpa/WDR)

    The bitter rivalries for Germany's No. 1 jersey

    Oliver Kahn & Jens Lehmann

    Oliver Kahn (left) remained the No. 1 heading into the 2006 World Cup in Germany, but coach Jürgen Klinsmann went with Jens Lehman (right) instead. While angry, Kahn displayed sportsmanship by wishing his rival success in the penalty shootout in Germany's quarterfinal against Argentina. Germany finished third in the tournament. "With me we would have won the World Cup," Kahn would later claim.

  • Deutschland - Saudi Arabien Manuel Neuer und Marc-Andre ter Stegen (picture-alliance/N. Schmidt)

    The bitter rivalries for Germany's No. 1 jersey

    Manuel Neuer & Marc-Andre ter Stegen

    The latest controversy over the job features current No. 1 Manuel Neuer (left) and his understudy, Marc-Andre ter Stegen (right). Ter Stegen publicly complained about his backup role after the international break in September. Sitting on the bench in the two matches against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland was "a hard blow," he said. The statement stirred up a fair bit of controversy.

  • Uli Hoeneß, Präsident FC Bayern München (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

    The bitter rivalries for Germany's No. 1 jersey

    Manuel Neuer & Marc-Andre ter Stegen

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness leapt to his goalkeeeper’s defense, calling on the German FA to rein in ter Stengen and warning that there would "be consequences" if national team coach Joachim Löw made a change in goal. "If this happens, we won’t release any more of our players to the national team," he said. Hoeness later played down that last statement.

  • Joachim Löw und Manuel Neuer (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    The bitter rivalries for Germany's No. 1 jersey

    Manuel Neuer & Marc-Andre ter Stegen

    Joachim Löw’s only reaction to Hoeness’ statement was to say that he wouldn’t let it influence him. While ter Stegen is to play against Argentina, Löw stressed that "Manuel Neuer is our captain and therefore our No. 1 with a view to the European Championship – if nothing out of the ordinary happens." For his part, ter Stegen pledged that: "We will support each other."

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


