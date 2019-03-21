EU to offer UK two Brexit extension options, initially to April 12

Britain will have to decide if it wants to take the deal, request a longer extension, or crash out of the bloc. One option could see the UK participating in the European elections.
The European Council on Thursday agreed to offer the UK two different Brexit extension options.
The UK has been seeking an extension on the Article 50 exit process to allow for an orderly exit.
The offer:
April 12 the 'key date'
European Council President Donald Tusk said at a press conference: "The UK government will still have a choice of a deal, a no deal, a long extension, or revoking article 50. The 12th of April is the key date in terms of the UK deciding whether to hold European Parliamentary elections. If it has not decided to do so by then, the option of a long extension will automatically become impossible."
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the remaining 27 Member States had backed up his legal offers to the UK on the Irish backstop, also known as the Strasbourg Agreement.
Critical extension: The new offer will grant UK Prime Minister Theresa May critically-need time to push her twice-rejected deal through parliament and avoid a hard Brexit. The offer could also keep alive the remainers' dreams of staying in the EU as well help scare Brexiteers into accepting the deal to avoid such a scenario.
aw/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)
