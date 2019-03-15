 Angela Merkel to UK: EU′s ′door is wide open′ despite Brexit | News | DW | 21.03.2019

News

Angela Merkel to UK: EU's 'door is wide open' despite Brexit

The German chancellor has said she is open to a "short extension" to the Brexit deadline on certain conditions. She told the German parliament that the EU is committed to close cooperation with the UK in the future.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday echoed European Council President Donald Tusk's stance on the UK's exit from the EU by saying a "short extension" to the March 29 deadline could be granted if there was a "positive vote" in the British Parliament.

She said she is convinced that the modifications to the Irish backstop — a key stumbling block in the Brexit negotiations — hammered out in Strasbourg last week are "sufficient" on the part of the EU to allow British Prime Minister Theresa May to move forward.

Merkel also said if there was no "positive" vote in the UK, another dedicated EU summit could take place. 

Merkel: UK not isolated after Brexit

Merkel, who was speaking in the German Bundestag ahead of a key European Council meeting that will see May try to convince EU members to grant an extension to Brexit until the end of June, stressed that the UK would "always be included in our thinking" whether inside or outside the EU.

"The door to closer cooperation is wide open," she said.

Earlier, Tusk said a short delay would be an option, but only if the UK Parliament approves May's divorce deal with the bloc before the scheduled March 29 departure date.

Britain: Theresa May hopes to delay Brexit until June 30

Future of Europe

The chancellor urged fellow EU members to focus on the "future of Europe, however painful the UK's exit is." She said the principle of multilateralism embraced by the EU "brought peace" but was "increasingly under threat." She stressed that the EU must continue to defend it, even when dealing with countries like China whose "way of acting and trading confronts us with fundamental challenges." 

"It's not up for debate," she said.

She told lawmakers that "Europe means the freedom to say, write about and believe in what you think is right," within the bloc's legal framework.

British in Germany face uncertain future

