EU targets Turkey's oil drilling off Cyprus coast

EU foreign ministers have approved a new mechanism to sanction entities involved in unauthorized oil drilling in Cypriot waters. But Turkey can avoid financial penalties if it ends its illegal drilling, diplomats said.
The EU on Monday adopted a sanctions regime targeting Turkey over its unauthorized gas drilling in Cypriot water.
EU foreign ministers backed the mechanism as a way "to sanction individuals or entities responsible for, or involved in, unauthorized drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean."
