EU sues Germany over lack of whistleblower protections
2 minutes ago
Germany is among eight EU members that have been referred to the European Court of Justice for failure to implement the bloc's directives on protecting whistleblowers.
The European Commission on Wednesday said that eight of the bloc's member states would be referred to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for failure to comply with EU law when it came to the protection of whistleblowers.
The Commission said Germany, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Hungary and Poland had not implemented rules designed to give whistleblowers in public and private sectors mechanisms to disclose wrongdoing.
The law would have seen companies with 50 or more employees obliged to establish a mechanism by which whistleblowers could reveal problems or criminal activity without fear of reprisals.
The conservative opposition bloc of the Christian Democratic and the Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) voted against the proposals — as the parties already had done in the Bundestag, the lower chamber.
For any law to come into effect, it must be passed by both chambers and signed by the German president.
Civil society groups condemned the outcome, with the chair of the Wistleblower-Netzwerk association, Annegret Falter saying it would damage democracy, rule of law and the German economy.
The Bundestag now has the option of amending the law to seek a compromise with the Bundesrat.