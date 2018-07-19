EU should create crisis unit for migrant arrivals - Italian PM

Italy on Thursday called on the European Commission to set up a "crisis unit" to deal with the hundreds of migrants being picked up each week in the Mediterranean Sea.

The call came days after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte personally phoned the leaders of several other EU states, urging them to help process some of the migrants picked up from a stricken vessel off the Italian coast on Saturday.

"What happened ... should become the norm, no longer dependent on us phoning our partners, but managed by a crisis cabinet or committee under the aegis of the European Commission," Conte told the Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean Thousands march for migrant rescuers Protesters in Berlin hold up life jackets while taking part in a protest against the criminalization of migrant and refugee rescue operations run by NGOs. Thousands of people took part in protests in several German cities on Saturday, including Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Bremen, Munich and Ulm. Organizers said around 12,000 people marched in the German capital in support of the rescuers.

Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean Solidarity with rescuers A protester with the activist alliance Seebrücke hangs orange clothing during a protest in Hamburg to show solidarity with sea rescue workers. The sign below reads: "Sea rescue is not a crime!" Seebrücke — which means pier, or literally "sea bridge" — was formed after the German NGO ship Lifeline was prevented from docking in several harbors after rescuing over 200 migrants.

Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean One of the deadliest years for crossings A protester in Berlin holds up a sign reading: "Don't forget them at sea." According to the United Nations refugee agency, the number of people crossing the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe is down considerably from previous years. Despite this, it's been one of the deadliest years in the Mediterranean. Over 1,400 people died or went missing while making the crossing from Africa so far this year.

Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean 'Open the harbors' In recent weeks, several NGO ships operating in the Mediterranean have come under fire by European politicians who have either blocked their entry into harbors or delayed their docking. EU leaders accuse the ships of playing into the hands of human traffickers, while the NGOs argue that many people would die if their ships were not allowed to operate.

Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean Anger over German government policies A man carries a sign reading: "Seebrücke instead of Seehofer" — a reference to German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer's hard-line stance on migration and his repeated threats to unilaterally tighten Germany's borders. Seehofer's power struggle with Chancellor Angela Merkel threatened to topple the government last week, before they reached a compromise that took on some of Seehofer's demands.

Germans protest in support of migrant rescues in the Mediterranean Urging an end to the 'Fortress Europe' mentality Many of the protesters also urged for safer routes for migrants and refugees as they try to reach Europe. They also called for a rejection of the "Fortress of Europe" mentality of several European leaders who want to clamp down on asylum-seekers moving through Europe's open borders. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier (with AFP, dpa, epd)



Idea pitched to Brussels

Conte said that he had written to the Commission to outline the idea, which he said would help better manage the migrant sea landings.

Alongside the interview, Il Fatto published extracts of the letter, addressed to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk.

"We should create as soon as possible a 'crisis unit' tasked with coordinating shared and complementary actions by the member states," it said. The unit should in particular help identify "the port of disembarkation for migrants and the countries prepared to host the rescued persons."

Italy's new populist government, which took office last month, has taken a hard-line stance against sea migrant landings, after more than 650,000 migrants reached Italian shores over the past four years.

Although the number has fallen sharply over the past year, partly due to an Italian-EU deal with Libya to halt the exodus from its shores, the Rome government argues that it is still bearing an unfair burden within the EU for dealing with asylum seekers.

Conte only agreed to allow the latest batch of 450 migrants — rescued off the Italian island of Linosa — to disembark in Sicily, after Germany, France, Malta, Spain, Portugal and Ireland agreed to take in many of the newcomers.

The ad-hoc deal was welcomed by Brussels and the United Nations, but some EU states, such as Hungary and the Czech Republic, refused to take part, as part of an ongoing dispute with Brussels over migrant distribution.

Tougher policies

Italy's interior minister has already shut the country's ports to humanitarian rescue ships, and vowed to block vessels from the EU's border agency, Frontex, which is also patrolling the Mediterranean.

Conte (pictured with German Chancellor Angela Merkel) has hailed his ad-hoc migrant sharing agreement

As Rome's pressure mounted, EU leaders agreed, late last month, to coordinate better over migrant arrivals, and to set up reception centers in North African countries and non-EU states within Europe to process asylum applications.

The European Commission on Thursday was non-committal towards Conte's plan, in an email statement to DW.

"The Commission is working towards an interim mechanism that can be put in place rapidly to coordinate on disembarkations of boats arriving over the summer, before a fully fledged system can be established in the context of the Common European Asylum system reforms," the statement said.

The asylum reforms are aimed at ensuring asylum-seekers are treated similarly, and reducing the movement of awaiting applicants to other EU states.

Separately on Thursday, the Commission said it had decided to refer Hungary to the European Court of Justicefor failing to respect EU immigration and asylum rules.

mm/ng (dpa, Reuters)

