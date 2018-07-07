 Italy to block naval vessels carrying migrants from docking: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini | News | DW | 09.07.2018

News

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has already banned charity-run ships carrying migrants rescued in the Mediterranean from docking in Italian ports. Now, he wants to do the same to foreign navy ships.

Frontex ship with migrants from mainly African countries, archive picture from June 2017 (picture-alliance/Zumapress/I. Romano)

Italy's hardline Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, vowed on Sunday to stop foreign naval vessels that have saved migrants in the Mediterranean Sea from docking in Italian ports, extending a ban first placed on ships chartered by charities.

Foreign naval ships participating in European Union and NATO-sponsored search-and-rescue missions transfer many migrants to land at Italian ports. On Sunday, Irish navy ship Samuel Beckett landed in Sicily with 106 migrants on board.

Announcing his decision on social media, Salvini said he would inform his counterparts from other European Union countries about the move at an upcoming EU meeting in Austria.

'Migration can't just be an Italian problem'

"Unfortunately, Italian governments over the past five years have signed agreements (in exchange for what?) so that all these ships disembark immigrants in Italy," Salvini wrote. "With our government, the music has changed and will change."

  • Giuseppe Conte (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Lore)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Conte: Novice at the helm

    Giuseppe Conte, a little-known law professor with no political experience, was picked by the League and 5-Star Movement (M5S) as their candidate for prime minister. He was forced to temporarily give up his leadership bid after the parties' cabinet selection was initially blocked. However, after the two parties struck a deal with President Sergio Mattarella, Conte was eventually sworn in on June 1.

  • Sergio Mattarella

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Mattarella: President with the final say

    President Sergio Mattarella faced calls for his impeachment after he prevented the populist alliance from taking office. He singled out its choice for finance minister, Paolo Savona, warning that an openly euroskeptic minister in that position went against the parties' joint promise to simply "change Europe for the better." After the parties agreed to replace Savona, Mattarella gave the go-ahead.

  • Luigi Di Maio

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Di Maio: Anti-austerity advocate

    M5S chief Luigi Di Maio secured his party 32 percent of the vote in the March election. With the populist M5S-League coalition in power, Di Maio assumed the role of joint deputy prime minister and took over the economic development portfolio. The M5S leader has come under fire for his anti-immigration rhetoric, including calling rescue missions to save migrants from drowning a "sea-taxi service."

  • Matteo Salvini (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Di Meo)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Salvini: 'The Captain'

    Matteo Salvini is the leader of the anti-immigrant, euroskeptic League, which won 17 percent of the vote in the March election. A former MEP, he and his party have no experience in governing. Salvini has taken on the position of interior minister within Conte's Cabinet. Known for his hostile rhetoric toward immigrants and the EU, Salvini once described the euro a "crime against humanity."

  • Paolo Savona (Getty Images/AFP/F. Frustaci)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Savona: Anti-euro radical

    Paola Savona, initially tipped to lead the Finance Ministry, has called the euro a "German cage" and said that Italy needs a plan to leave the single currency. The 81-year-old's stance won him the backing of most Italian lawmakers but that wasn't enough to stop his appointment being vetoed. In his place steps Giovanni Tria, an economics professor without any previous government experience.

  • Carlo Cottarelli (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/S. Lore)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Cottarelli: Temporary caretaker

    Carlo Cottarelli was set to become Italy's caretaker prime minster after the M5S-League alliance failed to have its controversial cabinet picks approved. The former IMF economist's time in the spotlight was short-lived, however. Political uncertainty in Italy rocked Europe's financial markets and prompted Mattarella to swiftly renegotiate and approve Salvini and Di Maio's governing coalition.

  • Silvio Berlusconi

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Berlusconi: Vanquished enabler

    Silvio Berlusconi (right) and his Forza Italia entered a four-party electoral alliance including League in the March election that secured the bloc 37 percent. Berlusconi is now upset at his right-wing ally Salvini after the League leader moved to work with M5S. Berlusconi has said he would act as a "reasonable and scrutinizing opposition."

    Author: Chase Winter


Salvini did not mention any EU or NATO missions by name, but Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli wrote on Twitter that Italy would seek to amend the EU's Operation Sophia operation.

"We respect the rules, but now they will be changed," Toninelli wrote. "Migration can't just be an Italian problem or else the EU is at risk."

Read more: Will Italy's refugee stance bring down the EU?

Migrant arrivals down

Salvini heads the anti-immigrant League Party that has been in a coalition with the populist Five Star Movement since June 1. In an effort to drastically reduce migrant arrivals, he has already blocked charity-run search-and-rescue vessels from docking in Italian ports.

That decision forced France's Aquarius to divert to Spain and Germany's Lifeline to dock in Malta after they both spent days stranded at sea in June.

Migrant arrivals in Italy are down 80 percent in 2018 compared to the same period last year, with some 16,600 arrivals since the beginning of the year.

amp/se (AFP, AP)

