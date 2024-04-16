  1. Skip to content
EU pledges €3.5 billion to protect world's oceans

April 16, 2024

The European Union has bledged billion of dollars to embrace the idea of a "blue economy" to protect the world's oceans from damage caused by human activity.

https://p.dw.com/p/4epY9
A jellyfish in the blue ocean
The UN adopted the first-ever treaty to protect marine life in the high seas in 2023Image: Kim Jens Bauer/PantherMedia/IMAGO

The European Union has pledged €3.5 billion ($3.71 billion) to protect the world's oceans and promote sustainability through a series of initiatives this year, the EU's top environment official said on Tuesday.

Virginijus Sinkevicius, the European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, said the "ocean is part of who were are, and it is our responsibility" while announcing the initiatives at the "Our Ocean" conference in Athens.

The annual conference, attended by about 120 countries, include supporting 14 investments and one reform in sustainable fisheries in Cyprus, Greece, Poland, Portugal worth about €1.9 billion.

Another €980 million under the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility will be used in in Cyprus, Finland, Greece, Italy and Spain's to support four investments and two reforms to fight marine pollution.

The aim is to promote and support the idea of the "blue economy"  which the World Bank defines as “sustainable use of ocean resources to benefit economies, livelihoods and ocean ecosystem health.”

UN secures long-awaited deal to protect high seas

Greece strongly embraces idea given its location

Greece, which includes thousands of islands and which has the longest Mediterranean coastline of any littoral state, also plans to present its national strategy on marine biodiversity protection at the conference.

The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said last month that ocean temperatures hit a record high in February, in a dataset that goes back to 1979. Overfishing and plastic pollution are also major threats to oceans.

Plastics entering the world's oceans could nearly triple by 2040 if no further action is taken, research has shown. 

ac/rm (Reuters, DW) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW Sendung Made in Germany | oceanfloor

Mining on the ocean - deep sea in danger?

Mining on the ocean - deep sea in danger?

Private companies are pushing for licenses to exploit the seabed commercially. An organization founded to protect the deep sea is helping them. However, it is still unclear how mining damages the marine ecosystem and who is responsible for it.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 16, 202205:57 min
A deep-sea mining robot on the deck of a Korean ship

Deep-sea mining — blessing or curse?

Deep-sea mining — blessing or curse?

For the first time, the UN has agreed on a treaty to protect biodiversity in parts of the ocean outside of national boundaries. Marine life there has been at risk from climate change, overfishing and shipping traffic. New threats are also emerging as people look to the ocean for the mining of valuable minerals.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 7, 202301:37 min
Taucher Meer Fische Korallen

US and UK create huge new safe havens for marine life

US and UK create huge new safe havens for marine life

Extensive new marine protected areas are being established by nations around the world, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. The announcements came at the Our Oceans conference in Washington, D.C.
September 16, 2016
Show more stories