 EU leaders pick Germany′s Ursula von der Leyen to lead European Commission | News | DW | 02.07.2019

News

EU leaders pick Germany's Ursula von der Leyen to lead European Commission

Once considered a successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany's defense minister is seen as a moderate choice to lead the EU's executive body. Von der Leyen would be the European Commission's first female president.

Ursula von der Leyen gestures at an event

The European Council proposed German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to become European Commission president, European Council President Donald Tusk said Tuesday.

Von der Leyen, who would be the first female Commission president if confirmed, would take over at a time when the EU is struggling with several issues, including the United Kingdom's planned exit from the bloc.

Picks for key posts

As part of a package deal:

  • Charles Michel was elected European Council president. He is currently serving as acting Belgian premier.
  • Christine Lagarde was nominated for European Central Bank president. She is France's former finance minister who is currently serving as IMF managing director.
  • Josep Borrell Fontelles was nominated for High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. He is currently serving as Spanish foreign minister.

Read more: What does the European Parliament actually do?

'Deeply disappointing'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said von der Leyen's nomination was made unanimously by EU leaders save for one abstention, herself.

Tusk said von der Leyen would have to ensure "geographic balance" with her vice presidential nominations.

Iratxe Garcia, who leads the Socialists and Democrats bloc in the European Parliament, described the nominations as "unacceptable," saying: "This proposal is deeply disappointing for us. Our group has remained firm in the defense of European democracy and the leading candidate or Spitzenkandidat process, and we don't want it to die."

More to follow…

Ursula von der Leyen surrounded by German soldiers

Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen is widely seen as a moderate that leans to the center-right

WWW links

