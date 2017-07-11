EU leaders hold tense talks on energy crisis in Prague

Leaders from the European Union's 27 member states met in Prague on Friday for talks on Russia's war in Ukraine and tackling spiking energy prices in the bloc.

Leaders hope to shore up unified positions and bridge considerable differences in addressing the energy crisis ahead of a formal summit in Brussels later in October.

What are the top issues?

With public and business anxiety rising as Europe nears winter, leaders will need to address skyrocketing energy prices and supply stops from Russia.

The most drawn-out discussions will likely involve whether the bloc should implement a cap on gas prices — and how to do so.

A few of the price cap proposals include:

Putting a price gap on Russian gas imports

Reducing price of other gas imports

Limiting the price of gas for electricity generation

Capping the price of gas transactions within the bloc

Also on the agenda for Friday's talks is the EU's push for more military support for Ukraine.

The bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said he wants leaders to back a proposal for more weapons and equipment for Kyiv, as well as a training mission for Ukraine's armed forces.

Borrell did not name a concrete amount for a new military aid package for Ukraine.

The EU leaders are also set to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via video-link.

What are the sticking points?

Potential price caps on gas are the most disputed measures on the agenda for Friday's talks. Fifteen EU states are in favor of a cap, but face staunch resistance from some of the bloc's major economic players.

Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands are leading the charge on opposing any cap, voicing concerns that such a measure could make it difficult to buy the gas they need to keep their national economies running.

They also argue that it would dampen incentives to reduce gas consumption.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has also raised the ire of several EU member states, after announcing a national energy aid package worth €200 billion ($196 billion).

Poland and other countries criticized the move, saying it gives Germany and its industry an advantage as other EU member states cannot afford to implement similar measures at home.

Belgium defended Germany's move, saying that if the EU does not implement a unified approach to the energy crisis, individual governments will be forced to create their own plans.

Another more general hurdle towards an agreement is the fact that each of the EU's 27 member states relies on different energy sources and supplies. Germany, in particular, is heavily reliant on Russian gas and has been hit hard by supply stops from Russia.

On Thursday, a broader summit comprising leaders from 44 European nations was also held in Prague. Russia and its ally Belarus were notably absent from the invitation, highlighting President Vladimir Putin's isolation.

rs/nm (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)