European leaders meet in Prague in show of unity against Putin's Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected in the Czech Republic on Thursday where he will join other leaders for the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community.

The heads of state and government of more than 40 countries that support Ukraine over its attempts to fend of the invasion of Russia will be in attendance at the historic Prague Castle.

Many of the participants — including all EU member states, as well as Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Turkey, the Western Balkan states and the Caucasus republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan — are keen on sending a signal of unity to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Armenia's increasing dependence on Moscow for security support means the landlocked country in West Asia is unlikely to be outspoken on the issue.

The head of the Ukrainian government, Denys Shmyhal, is set to represent Kyiv in Prague, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend via video link.

The main topics on the agenda will be related to security, energy and climate change.

As well as the focusing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a wider objective is to improve cooperation between European countries beyond the borders of the European Union.

Thursday's talks will be followed by bilateral meetings.

European Political Community meets amid multiple crises

Truss offers EU hope over Brexit plans

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is to discuss migration with the leaders of France and the Netherlands, her Foreign Office said in a statement.

After an acrimonious divorce from the EU and years of bickering, Britain's government, with its recently installed leader, is striking a softer tone than it did under Truss' predecessor Boris Johnson.

The tax-cutting plans of Truss have seen her feuding at home with financial market experts, the opposition Labour Party and members of her own Conservative Party.

EU politicians and diplomats are expected to give her a much warmer welcome on Thursday, however, as the bloc seeks a united front against foes elsewhere.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Britain was looking at the new grouping "with an open mind," he said at the governing Conservative Party's annual conference this week. And the European Political Community shows "there is more to Europe than the EU," he added.

Truss: 'I have three priorities for our economy: growth, growth and growth'

Efforts to resolve Armenia and Azerbaijan stand-off

As representatives of both Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to attend the summit in Prague, diplomatic efforts are ongoing to facilitate a meeting between the two, an EU official told reporters in Brussels.

The ex-Soviet republics have been at loggerheads for decades over control of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. In 2020, fighting flared up and both have recently accused each other of breaking a cease-fire between the warring nations.

