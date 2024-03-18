EU foreign ministers meet on Ukraine aid, Hamas sanctions

Josep Borrell, the bloc's top diplomat, said he hoped the meeting would result in a new aid package for Ukraine, as well as sanctions on Hamas and violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels on Monday to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, Belarus, the situation in the Middle East and other current affairs.

The meeting is led by the EU's foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell, who earlier on Monday had an informal discussion via video conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

What's on the agenda?

The foreign ministers, together with their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, who participated over video conference, addressed the issue of Russia's continuing aggression against Ukraine.

Considering the ongoing support of Belarus for Russia, the ministers were expected to discuss the latest developments in Russia's neighboring country, particularly the deteriorating human rights situation.

The situation in the Middle East was also high on the agenda amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

A press briefing is scheduled for 6 p.m. CET (1700 GMT).

What are the possible outcomes?

Top diplomats represneting the EU's 27 countries are expected to allocate an additional €5 billion (around $5.45 billion) for military assistance in 2024.

Regarding the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the EU is working on further sanctions that could be imposed on around 30 people under the EU instrument against human rights violations.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was declared dead in a Russian prison on February 16, 2024.

European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell is also positive toward an agreement within the EU to impose sanctions on both Hamas, the Islamist militant group which the EU classifies as a terrorist organization.

Borrell said sanctions against violent Israeli West Bank settlers were also on the table.

"It seems that today all will agree on putting sanctions on both Hamas and the violent settlers who are harassing Palestinians in the West Bank," Borell told reporters ahead of the meeting on Monday.

