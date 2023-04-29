  1. Skip to content
Jamshid Sharmahd looks down.
Iran confirmed the death sentence imposed on Jamshid Sharmahd.Image: fars
ConflictsIran

EU slams Iran over death penalty for German-Iranian citizen

32 minutes ago

Tehran holds Jamshid Sharmahd responsible for a terrorist attack. Activists and German politicians describe the allegations as unfounded.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QhgT

The European Union said that it "strongly condemns" the death sentence imposed on jailed German-Iranian citizen Jamshid Sharmahd.

Sharmahd has been held responsible for a 2008 terrorist attack in Iran. Tehran's Supreme Court upheld his death sentence, first issued in February, on Wednesday. It is not clear when the sentence, typically done by hanging in Iran, will be carried out.

In a statement issued on Friday by the office of the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the EU called on Tehran "to refrain from executing the death penalty on Mr. Sharmahd, repeal his sentence and ensure Mr. Sharmahd be provided the basic rights to which he is entitled unter international law without delay."

His daughter, Gazelle Sharmahd, told DW this week that the 68-year-old had "no lawyer ... no access to anybody," and also no access to medication he needed for Parkinson's disease. She said she had not spoken to him in years.

Iran upholds death sentence of German-Iranian

EU: Sharmahd is entitled to basic rights

A court in Iran handed down the death penalty to the 68-year-old in February. He had been in jail since 2020.

Family members, human rights activists and an array of German politicians criticized the trial and described the allegations against him as unfounded.

 

The EU called on Iran to refrain from any executions, "to pursue a consistent policy towards the abolition of capital punishment and to strictly abide by its international obligations, in particular under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to which Iran is a party." 

The bloc reiterated its "deep concern about the situation of EU nationals and dual nationals arbitrarily detained in Iran."

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

Sharmahd's family alleges that he was abducted

Sharmahd and his family moved to Germany when he was a child. He now has a German passport. However, since he was born in Tehran he automatically has an Iranian citizenship.

Sharmahd had been living in the US for years before his arrest in 2020. Sharmahd's family alleges that he was abducted by Iranian intelligence officials during a stopover in Dubai, where they should have no jurisdiction.

In the US, he was involved with the exile monarchist opposition group called Tondar, which seeks to overthrow the Islamic Republic and restore Iranian monarchy.

Iran's judiciary held the group responsible for an attack in a mosque in the city Shiraz in 2008. The incident had left 14 people dead and over 200 were injured. 

Tondar is classified as a "terrorist organization" in Iran.

ns/msh (AFP, dpa)

Jamshid Sharmahd

US-based 'terrorist' leader Jamshid Sharmahd arrested by Iran

US-based 'terrorist' leader Jamshid Sharmahd arrested by Iran

US-based Iranian monarchist Jamshid Sharmahd is now "in the powerful hands" of the Islamic Republic's security forces, officials have said. They did not say how the alleged terrorist mastermind ended up in their custody.
August 1, 2020
Ukraine updates: More German military aid needed 'urgently'

Ukraine updates: More German military aid needed 'urgently'

Conflicts4 hours ago
Africa

Passengers fleeing war-torn Sudan disembark at the Wadi Karkar bus station near the Egyptian city of Aswan

Sudan crisis: 'We grabbed our daughter, a bag and ran'

Sudan crisis: 'We grabbed our daughter, a bag and ran'

Conflicts11 hours ago
Asia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping

China: Is the Zelenskyy-Xi call a game changer?

China: Is the Zelenskyy-Xi call a game changer?

Politics17 hours ago
Germany

Destroyed houses in Bakhmut

Ukraine war: What do Russian speakers in Germany think?

Ukraine war: What do Russian speakers in Germany think?

Politics21 hours ago
Europe

König Charles III.

Britain: My king, or #notmyking?

Britain: My king, or #notmyking?

Society18 hours ago04:19 min
Middle East

external

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

PoliticsApril 27, 202304:12 min
North America

A man on the ground faced by a bull

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

SocietyApril 26, 20237 images
Latin America

A father flees fighting with his child in his arms as riot police look on in Port-au-Prince

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Conflicts18 hours ago
