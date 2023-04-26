Iran confirms death sentence of German dual national

"The sentence has been confirmed by the Supreme Court. After the lower court is notified, actions will subsequently be taken to implement the Supreme Court's decision," said judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Iran's decision was "unacceptable," adding that the 68-year-old "at no time had the beginnings of a fair trial."
Baerbock said Germany's ambassador in Iran was rushed back to Tehran to intervene with authorities after cutting short his business trip.
Why was Sharmahd accused?
Sharmahd was arrested in 2020 on allegations of being the leader of "the terrorist Tondar group, who directed armed and terrorist acts in Iran from America," according to the Iranian intelligence ministry at the time.
Tondar group is based in Los Angeles and says it seeks to restore the Western-backed monarchy that ruled Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Prior to his detention, the 68-year old Sharmahd has been residing in California. He was given a death penalty in February and accused of being in contact with "FBI and CIA officers" and of having "attempted to contact Israeli Mossad agents".