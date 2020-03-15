EU closes borders to foreigners to halt coronavirus spread: What to know

All 27 EU member states on Tuesday evening committed to implementing travel restriction measures meant to curb the spread of coronavirus in and from Europe, currently the epicenter of the global COVID-19 outbreak.

The plan, proposed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, restricts EU entry for non-EU residents.

Read more: Coronavirus, cold, or flu symptoms: Should I see a doctor?

As each member state begins puts the plan into action, much remains clear about what the restrictions entail.

What is the plan?

The proposal from the European Commission is not an order but rather an official opinion on what EU member states should do. By agreeing to it, EU member states have said they will temporarily restrict non-essential journeys to travelers from third countries to the bloc.

European Council President Charles Michel said: "The message we want to give you is that we are rallying together…We are faced with a serious crisis, an exceptional one in terms of magnitude and nature…We want to move ahead together. We want to meet the same objectives together. We want to push back this threat. We want to slow down this virus."

Can I still travel to the EU?

The restrictions do not apply to EU or Schengen state citizens or long-term residents of either as well as their immediate family members.

Watch video 00:35 German disease control institute issues stark warning

Non-EU citizens, however, will be refused entry into the bloc, unless they have an "essential" function or need that requires them to do.

Read more: Why coronavirus fears are disproportionate compared with other health risks

To the extent that the travel is work-related, restrictions do not apply to healthcare and health research professionals, people engaged in the transport of goods, and diplomats, military personnel, and humanitarian aid workers.

Passengers in transit, those traveling due to family emergencies, or people seeking asylum are also free to enter the bloc, as are frontier workers who commute legally into an EU member state from a neighboring country.

UK citizens, who are considered EU citizens through the end of the year, are also free to enter.

Read more: Coronavirus — What countries are doing to minimize economic damage

Visa holders will need to verify with their destination country whether they will be allowed entry. In Germany, for example, holders of long-term visas, like students, will still be allowed entry while short-term visas for tourism or work trips will not be accepted.

Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas It's all about approach The rapid spread of the coronavirus can really spoil your good mood, especially if a booked trip gets cancelled. Or if you have to go into quarantine. Is this what happened to you? The most important thing is how you approach this situation. If you get angry or upset, it will only make matters worse. Instead, so long as you're not sick, you should enjoy your time off and stay level-headed.

Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas A holiday on the balcony The first trees are budding, spring flowers are emerging from the ground — winter will soon be over. Use the time and get your garden in shape or take care of your balcony. And when the sun comes out, grab your sunglasses, listen to music and imagine yourself on a beach.

Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas Browse travel books When otherwise do you find time to sit on your sofa and read those travel books that have been sitting on the shelf for ages? A holiday at home makes it possible! Learn about other countries — this will certainly help you plan your next post-coronavirus vacation.

Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas Roll the tape! Even if you cannot travel yourself, why not join others on their travels! We recommend our travel show Check-In, where you can learn more about Germany. Or you can watch travel-related films like Little Miss Sunshine or Wild.

Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas Bathtub spa You love spa holidays? Then relax in the bathtub at home! Perhaps you can find a bubble bath or a face mask hiding in your bathroom cupboard. Afterwards snuggle into your bathrobe and put your feet up.

Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas Time for family The best thing about traveling is being able to spend time with family or friends. How often does that fall under the table in the hectic pace of everyday life? Why not play board games together and look at pictures from your past trips.

Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas Sip cocktails and cook some new dishes The supermarkets remain open, so why not try cooking something new? Look for recipes of specialties and have a go at cooking them. Or mix some cocktails to get you into a holiday mood.

Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas Just enjoy doing nothing The best thing about going on holiday is actually being able to be lazy, chill out and do nothing. Why not try that at home too? It will do you good! Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



When will it start?

When to institute the restrictions is the prerogative of each member state. According to the European Commission website, border controls have been reinstated in Norway, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Austria.

How long will it last?

The commission proposes a timeframe of 30 days, with the possibility of an extension pending further developments.

How will it be implemented?

The decision to carry out the measures and how ultimately lies with each individual member states.

For the plan to be effective, it requires a coordinated effort "by Schengen States for all external borders at the same time and in a uniform manner," the commission's memo on the proposal said.

Read more: Germany turning people back at the airport: What you need to know

Closing the EU border in just one country would be ineffective in stemming the flow of the virus from non-EU countries. Travelers could still enter the Schengen area via another external border.

And within the EU?

The purpose of the new restrictions is to keep individual EU states from closing their national borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Africa's measures to deal with the pandemic African countries have also ordered numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, has banned access to the country for people coming from risk areas. Nigeria is monitoring the temperature of travelers at airports, ports and borders. Cameroon has closed its borders indefinitely.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia bans foreign travel The Australian government has imposed an indefinite ban on all foreign travel by its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on all Australians who are abroad to return home. A 14-day compulsory quarantine for all people entering the country has already been in place for some time. Here, too, it has become quiet in the cities.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism in Germany comes to a halt The coronavirus crisis is impacting travelers and the tourism industry with full force. Several tour operators, including TUI, has cancelled trips, and some airlines are shutting down. Germany's federal and state governments decided that overnight stays should only be used for "necessary and explicitly not for touristic purposes". Germans are to "no longer take holiday trips at home and abroad".

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU external borders closed The EU has closed its entire external borders for 30 days as from Tuesday (March 17, 2020). "All travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French President Macron said in a television address on Monday (March 16,2020) evening. The Schengen Area, which includes several non-EU countries, has also closed its external borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany brings travelers back home More and more countries are sealing their borders, and many flights are cancelled. With special flights Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings want to bring up to 6,500 stranded holidaymakers from the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and on Mallorca back to Germany. In Morocco, the German government is assisting German tourists who are stranded there due to their return flights being cancelled.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany partially closes its borders to tourists On Monday morning (March 16, 2020), Germany introduced entry controls at the borders with the five neighboring countries: France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland. Border crossings will be reduced to what is strictly necessary. Goods can continue to pass through, including commuters, but not travelers without good reason. The duration of the measures remains open.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism North German islands closed for tourists Whether Spiekeroog, Sylt or Rügen: Vacation on the northern German islands in the North and Baltic Sea is no longer possible as of March 16, 2020. Those who had already moved into their accommodation have been asked to return home. The health systems of the islands are not equipped to deal with large numbers of infected people. Regulations are to follow for mainland tourism.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Disneyland Paris closes Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida have closed until the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line have also suspended all new departure through the same period. The company said the decision was made "with great caution" to protect guests and employees. The company said the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, which had already been closed, will also remain shut.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austrian ski regions end season early All ski areas in the Austrian provinces of Salzburg and Tyrol are ending the winter season early. Cable car operation will be discontinued as of Sunday (March 15, 2020). Hotels and accommodations will be closed from Monday. The provincial governments said that this should slow down the spread of the virus in the Alpine country. The two provinces account for most leading Austrian ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA: Entry ban for Europeans Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the USA is imposing a general 30-day travel ban on people from Europe. The entry ban comes into force on Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight (local time). It does not apply to US citizens residing in Europe who have tested negative for the pathogen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism India imposes entry ban India has declared all tourist visas invalid for 1 month because of the corona virus. Only travelers who are already in the country are allowed to stay, the Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). The entry ban is to last until April 15 for the time being.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism China closes access to Mount Everest Climbing Mount Everest via the north side has been forbidden by Chinese authorities. The necessary permits for expeditions to the world's highest mountain were withdrawn on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy increasingly sealed off In order to reduce the spread, the border into neighboring Austria can only be crossed from Italy with a medical certificate. Slovenia has closed its border, and Albania has banned Italian air and ferry traffic. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Italy until at least 3 April. Germany, the UK, and Ireland tightened travel recommendations and called on their citizens to leave.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mediterranean cruises put on hold The Costa Crociere shipping company is cancelling all cruises in the Mediterranean for the time being. The cruises will be suspended until April 3, the Italian company announced on Tuesday (March 10). The measure affects thousands of passengers. Ships still operating in the Mediterranean will only call at Italian ports to let passengers disembark.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Reichstag dome closed for visitors The dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin have been closed to visitors since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) until further notice to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. The walkable dome and the roof terrace are visited by more than 2 million people every year, according to the Bundestag.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Winter sports season in Italy ended early All ski facilities in Italy have been closed since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) due to the corona crisis. Prior to this, hoteliers and cable car operators in the South Tyrol region (photo) had already agreed to close their facilities. South Tyrol is particularly popular with winter sports tourists from Germany and Eastern Europe. The closure is effective until at least April 3.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warnings and border controls The Czech Republic (picture) and Poland are carrying out checks at the border with Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Since Monday (March 9), travelers have faced random temperature checks. The German government has warned against travelling to risk areas. And air passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will have to expect controls when entering Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy in crisis On March 8 the Italian government issued an entry and exit ban for the more than 15 million inhabitants of the northern Italian regions, which include the key business center Milan and the tourist magnet of Venice (photo). Cultural, sporting and religious events are also banned for visitors. Museums, cinemas and theaters remain closed nationwide.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cruises a risk factor Repeatedly cruise ships have to be quarantined or prevented from docking. After cancellations in Thailand and Malaysia, the Costa Fortuna (photo) with 2,000 passengers, including 64 Italians, has been allowed to enter the port of Singapore. In Oakland, California, 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members of the Grand Princess are quarantined because 19 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Asia fears dramatic setbacks Sights in Asia are particularly affected by travel restrictions for Chinese tourists. Hotspots such as the Senso-ji temple (picture) in Tokyo and the temple complexes of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are reporting a sharp drop in visitors. On March 9, the Ministry of Tourism in Thailand reported a 44% drop for February. Tourism accounts for 11% of the gross domestic product. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



A coordinated EU border closure effort between all member states will uphold the EU's principle of freedom of movement, the commission argues. This is particularly important in maintaining the free flow of goods, particularly essential goods like food and medicine or medical equipment, on which the EU's One Market principle relies.

Several EU member states have already closed their national borders. The commission hopes the new restrictions will encourage them to lift internal border control measures.

"These measures risk having a serious impact on the functioning of the Single Market as the EU and the Schengen area is characterized by a high degree of integration, with millions of people crossing internal borders every day," it said.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.