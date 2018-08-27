 EU ′can no longer rely on US,′ says France′s Macron | News | DW | 27.08.2018

News

EU 'can no longer rely on US,' says France's Macron

As Washington doubts its relationship with the EU, more European officials have called for lessening the bloc's reliance on the US. Macron said he would unveil proposals to bolster EU security "in the coming months."

French President Emmanuel Macron speaking to diplomats and lawmakers at the Elysee Palace in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said his government would unveil proposals "in the coming months" to boost security across the EU in a bid to diminish the bloc's reliance on the US for its defense needs.

"Europe can no longer rely on the United States for its security," Macron said during a speech to French diplomats and lawmakers. "It is up to us to guarantee European security."

Macron said the EU needed to "take new initiatives, build new alliances" to ensure its preservation. "I want us to launch an exhaustive review of our security with all Europe's partners, which includes Russia," he added.

Differences on defense

Macron's remarks come as the White House continues to question US relations with Europe. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on Washington's commitment to the NATO military alliance, saying the US pays far more for defense than other member states.

In 2014, NATO nations agreed to stop cuts to defense spending and pursue a target of 2 percent of GDP by 2024. But Trump has called for alliance members to reach the goal sooner or see the US "moderate" its commitment.

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron shake hands

Although their relationship has been dubbed a "bromance," French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal and impose tariffs against EU steel and aluminum

'Counterweight to the US'

But defense spending isn't the only problem straining EU-US relations. Brussels has criticized the US for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and re-imposing sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last month managed to avert a trade war by negotiating a deal with US President Donald Trump after Washington imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum exports against its economic ally, the EU.

Read more: When does a trade spat become an actual trade war?

Last week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made similar remarks to Macron's in a guest article for German business newspaper Handelsblatt, saying Europe must "take an equal share of the responsibility" and "form a counterweight to the US." 

"If we go it alone, we will fail in this task," Maas said. "The outstanding aim of our foreign policy is to build a sovereign, strong Europe. Only by joining our forces with France and other European nations can a balance with the US be achieved."

  • Donald Trump on Time Magazine, Person of the Year (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/Time Magazine)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    The new statesman

    This cover from the end of 2016 most likely pleased the newly elected US president. Time magazine picked Donald Trump as Person of the Year, a title that was also once given to Konrad Adenauer, John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King — as well as Hitler and Stalin. The annual end-of-year feature picks someone who, "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year."

  • Magazine Letras libras cover featuring Donald Trump (Letras libras)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    With a Hitler mustache

    Even before Trump's election, the Mexican magazine Letras Libres made its opinion on Trump absolutely clear, using the words "American fascist" to form a Hitler mustache on his portrait. Building a wall on the US-Mexico border and clamping down on Mexican immigrants were some of Trump's electoral promises.

  • The New Yorker cover Nov. 21, 2016 - a red brick wall (The New Yorker)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    Walling in

    Two weeks after Donald Trump's election, the New Yorker creatively commented on the president's border wall project. From subtle to explicitly insensitive depictions, international magazine covers featured a broad range of styles while commenting on Trump's policies throughout the year.

  • Charlie Hebdo cover depicting Donald Trump (Charlie Hebdo)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    A rhetorical question

    Renowned for its confrontational style, Charlie Hebdo also took on the newly elected US president. In a depiction referring to Trump's infamous "grab women by the pussy" comments, the November 16, 2016, issue asked: "Did we have to entrust him with the nuclear button?"

  • The Sun cover with Homer Simpson and Donald Trump cartoon (The Sun)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    The prescience of the Simpsons

    Donald Trump as US president: What was supposed to be a joke in The Simpsons turned out to be true 16 years later. British tabloid The Sun referred to the sitcom's prophecy on its cover, showing Homer shocked by the turn of events, reacting with his catchphrase, "D'oh!"

  • Liberation Donald Trump cover 'American Psycho' (Libération)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    American psycho

    The center-left French newspaper Libération reacted to the election with biting sarcasm. The headline was borrowed from a Bret Easton Ellis novel, "American Psycho." Its narrator and main character, Patrick Bateman, is rich, superficial and narcissistic. There are numerous parallels to be drawn with the US president — but the fictional character is also a serial killer.

  • Time magazine cover: Donald Trump, Nothing to See Here (Time Magazine)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    Nothing to see here

    Some commentators hoped Trump would soften the tone he used during his campaign once he took office. On this Time magazine cover, illustrator Tim O'Brien used fine paintbrush strokes to depict Trump's chaotic first weeks in the White House.

  • Donald Trump 'At the Wheel' - Jan 23, 2017 New Yorker cover (The New Yorker)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    At the wheel

    After Trump's inauguration, the New Yorker commented on the childish behavior of the man who would from then on be steering the country. "Every so often, you hear stories on the news about a toddler who somehow manages to start the family car and drive the vehicle across town, where the law finally apprehends him," said the artist behind the cover, Barry Blitt.

  • Donald Trump as an insurgent, February 2017 cover of The Economist (The Economist)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    An insurgent in the White House

    The British weekly The Economist was inspired by Banksy's famous artwork of a rioter throwing flowers for last February's issue. It reacted to Trump's first weeks in office, when he "lobbed the first Molotov cocktail of policies and executive orders against the capital's brilliant-white porticos," wrote the magazine's editor, adding, "With Trump, chaos seems to be part of the plan."

  • Cartoon of Trump beheading Statue of Liberty, Der Spiegel America First cover, Nr. 6 /2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-U. Wärner)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    Beheading freedom

    A cartoon figure of Trump holding a bloodied knife and the Statue of Liberty's head: The cover of German weekly Der Spiegel made headlines worldwide. It reacted to Trump's "America First" policy and his threats to democracy, including his executive order to bar people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country. The cover divided opinions within the country and abroad.

  • Mad magazine cover - Take your kids to work every day issue (Mad)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    Take your kids to work every day

    It's both a challenge and a goldmine for satirists: Trump's politics and habits are often more bizarre than satire itself. On this cover, Mad magazine commented on the White House role given to the president's daughter Ivanka and to his son-in-law and presidential adviser, Jared Kushner, who was morphed into the traits of the magazine's iconic mascot, Alfred E. Neuman.

  • The Economist cover: Trump as the mouthpiece of white supremacists (The Economist)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    The mouthpiece of white supremacists

    After a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a participant drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman and injuring 19 people. Trump then declared that there were "very fine people" marching with the white supremacists that day, a comment which drew praise from former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke. The Economist reacted with this cover.

  • New Yorker cover 'Blowhard' with Trump cartoon Aug 28, 2018 (The New Yorker)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    Tailwind from the president

    Following the Charlottesville rally events, The New Yorker also took aim at Trump's remarks equating neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan to the counter-protesters. "President Trump's weak pushback to hate groups — as if he was trying not to alienate them as voters — compelled me to take up my pen," said artist David Plunkert of his cover, entitled "Blowhard."

  • Stern cover showing Donald Trump with Hitler comparison (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Sohn)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    Breaking a taboo: a Hitler comparison

    The German weekly Stern went one step further by unsubtly portraying Trump draped in the American flag and giving a Nazi salute. The cover story was headlined "Sein Kampf," (His Struggle), a play on Adolf Hitler's infamous "Mein Kampf" book. It drew sharp criticism from the Central Council of Jews for belittling Hitler's crimes. Misappropriating Nazi symbols is taboo in Germany.

  • Newsweek magazine cover August 2017 - Donald Trump 'Lazy boy' (Newsweek)

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    Lazy boy

    In early August, Newsweek magazine depicted Trump as a fast food-eating, bored TV junkie — descriptions also found in the book "Fire and Fury." Headlined "LAZY BOY: Donald Trump is bored and tired. Imagine how bad he'd feel if he did any work," the issue also pointed out that during his six months in office, he had spent 40 days at golf clubs, but had seen zero pieces of major legislation passed.

  • Donald Trump's fake Time magazine cover

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    A prominent phony

    Trump likes to describe any media criticizing him as " fake news," but he's also renowned for his own twisting of the truth. This fake Time magazine cover praising Trump's TV show "The Apprentice" in 2009 was framed and on prominent display in at least five of his golf clubs. When the story came out last June, it felt like the perfect embodiment of Trump's narcissism and lies.

  • Fake Time magazine cover - Trump Russian bride of the year

    President Trump's first year on magazine covers

    Russian bride of the year

    Twitter went wild after the fake Time magazine cover story came out. Thousands of memes poking fun at Trump were created using the magazine's iconic template. This one photoshopped the Person of the Year issue to turn Donald Trump into the "Russian bride of the Year," commenting on Trump's questionable Russian ties.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (eg)


ls/es (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Why Germany's clichés can help improve ties with the US

"Wunderbar Together"? Ahead of the upcoming Year of German-American Friendship, observers with a deep experience of both countries discussed how Germany can reach out to Trump's America. It could all start with a beer. (26.08.2018)  

Is Europe bold enough to counter US ambivalence?

The Munich Security Conference is expected to be dominated by US President Donald Trump's ambivalence toward traditional alliances, leaving Europe no choice but to step up its defense initiatives. (16.02.2018)  

Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker talk trade tariffs

The leaders agreed to work toward "zero tariffs" between the US and the EU, which would decisively reverse the slew of trade tariffs imposed recently. The deal involves the EU purchasing natural gas from the US. (25.07.2018)  

US slaps steel and aluminum tariffs on the EU

Officials from both sides of the Atlantic were unable to reach a deal to avert tariffs two days before the exemption expires. The EU has said it will announce retaliatory measures shortly. (31.05.2018)  

Trump's tariffs: When does a trade spat become an actual trade war?

Despite reciprocal tariffs being imposed by the US, China and the EU, many economists think there is still only the threat of an all-out trade war. So what happens if tensions escalate further? (27.06.2018)  

Donald Trump calls out Germany, EU allies on NATO defense spending ahead of summit

Belgium's prime minister was "unimpressed" after receiving a letter from Trump about sticking to NATO pledges. With less than two weeks until the alliance summit in Brussels, Trump also said Germany needs to up spending. (30.06.2018)  

Maas: Europe can no longer rely on the United States

Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, has said that Europe can no longer rely on the United States. His comments reflected the unease of Washington's traditional allies surrounding the Trump administration. (16.07.2018)  

President Trump's first year on magazine covers

Donald Trump was inaugurated as president on January 20, 2017. Here's how magazine covers depicted him over the last year. (19.01.2018)  

