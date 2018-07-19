 Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker talk trade tariffs | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 25.07.2018

Europe

Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker talk trade tariffs

The two leaders were optimistic ahead of a closed-door meeting to find common ground in the escalating trade war between the US and the EU. Juncker emphasized that the US and EU were "allies not enemies."

Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker speak with reporters in the Oval Office in Washington DC (Getty Images/AFP/S. Loeb)

US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker met at the White House on Wednesday where the two voiced optimism that common ground could be found on the contentious issue of trade tariffs.

The meeting comes after weeks of acrimony between the US and EU — which account for 50 percent of global trade — with both sides slapping tariffs on one another.

What they said

In the press briefing ahead of the talks:

  • Trump reiterated his claim that the US simply seeks a "level playing field,"
  • He said he expected "something very positive to take place."
  • Juncker said the two "need to talk to each other, not at each other." 

DW's Washington bureau chief Alexandra von Nahmen was in the room and described the greeting between the two men as "quite friendly," but noted there was a "tense" air.

Read more:Who does Europe call if it wants to call America? 

Watch video 00:24
Now live
00:24 mins.

Trump says he hopes to strike trade deal with Europe

How we got here: Trump launched the first salvo in late June by slapping import tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum. The EU retaliated by putting its owns tarifs on US goods such as Harley-Davidson motorcyles and Levi's jeans. 

Tit-for-tat: Earlier on Wednesday, the EU threatened retaliatory tariffs worth $20 billion (€17 billion) should the US make good on its vow to raise tariffs on European automobiles. German carmakers have been a favorite target of Trump's ire, becoming the subject of a number of agressive tweets and public statements.

Watch video 02:26
Now live
02:26 mins.

How did we get to the brink of a global trade war?

js/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters) 

