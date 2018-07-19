Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker talk trade tariffs

The two leaders were optimistic ahead of a closed-door meeting to find common ground in the escalating trade war between the US and the EU. Juncker emphasized that the US and EU were "allies not enemies."
US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker met at the White House on Wednesday where the two voiced optimism that common ground could be found on the contentious issue of trade tariffs.
The meeting comes after weeks of acrimony between the US and EU — which account for 50 percent of global trade — with both sides slapping tariffs on one another.
What they said
In the press briefing ahead of the talks:
DW's Washington bureau chief Alexandra von Nahmen was in the room and described the greeting between the two men as "quite friendly," but noted there was a "tense" air.
Read more:Who does Europe call if it wants to call America?
How we got here: Trump launched the first salvo in late June by slapping import tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum. The EU retaliated by putting its owns tarifs on US goods such as Harley-Davidson motorcyles and Levi's jeans.
Tit-for-tat: Earlier on Wednesday, the EU threatened retaliatory tariffs worth $20 billion (€17 billion) should the US make good on its vow to raise tariffs on European automobiles. German carmakers have been a favorite target of Trump's ire, becoming the subject of a number of agressive tweets and public statements.
js/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)
