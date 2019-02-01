 EU and Japan create world′s biggest free trade zone | News | DW | 01.02.2019

News

EU and Japan create world's biggest free trade zone

Almost all tariffs on trade between the European Union and the world's third-biggest economy have been removed. European companies could save around a billion euros in duties each year.

EU - Japan free trade deal (picture-alliance/K. Ohlenschläger)

A free trade agreement between Japan and the EU entered in force on February 1, covering 635 million people and almost one-third of the world's economy.

Dubbed the world's largest free trade agreement, the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement removes duties on almost all agricultural and industrial products as well as opens up the service sector and procurement. It also moves to eliminate non-tariff barriers to trade.

