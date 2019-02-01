EU and Japan create world's biggest free trade zone

A free trade agreement between Japan and the EU entered in force on February 1, covering 635 million people and almost one-third of the world's economy.

Dubbed the world's largest free trade agreement, the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement removes duties on almost all agricultural and industrial products as well as opens up the service sector and procurement. It also moves to eliminate non-tariff barriers to trade.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.