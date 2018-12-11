 EU parliament approves ′world′s largest′ free trade deal with Japan | News | DW | 12.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU parliament approves 'world's largest' free trade deal with Japan

The world's largest free trade agreement — one between the EU and Japan — is expected to go into force in February. Nearly all duties will be removed.

Symbolbild von gestapelten Container mit den Fahnen von EU und Japan (Imago/C. Ohde)

The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a free trade agreement between Japan and the EU, covering 635 million people and almost one-third of the world's economy.

Dubbed the world's largest free trade agreement, the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement will remove duties on almost all agriculture and industrial products as well as open up the service sector and procurement. It also moves to eliminate non-tariff barriers to trade.

"Almost five centuries after Europeans established the first trade ties with Japan, the entry into force of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement will bring our trade, political and strategic relationship to a whole new level," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

"Our economic partnership with Japan – the biggest trade zone ever negotiated – is now very close to becoming a reality. This will bring clear benefits to our companies, farmers, service providers and others," said Cecilia Malmström, EU Commissioner for Trade.

European lawmakers voted 474 in favor and152 against with 40 abstentions. Japan's parliament already approved the agreement.

EU member states must still approve the pact, but the European Commission said they expect the agreement with the world's third-largest economy to enter into force in February 2019.

EU businesses export €58 billion ($66 billion) in goods and €28 billion in services to Japan every year.

The agreement includes standards of labor, safety, environment, consumer protection and for the first time a specific commitment to the Paris climate agreement.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU-Japan free trade agreement defies protectionism

The EU and Japan have signed an unprecedented free trade agreement which will create one of the world's largest trading blocs. European Council President Donald Tusk says it is a "clear message" against protectionism. (17.07.2018)  

G20 warns that trade tensions are hindering worldwide growth

At a finance ministers' summit, the group issued a statement calling for dialogue over economy-killing trade disputes. The US reportedly tried to woo the EU and Japan for leverage over China. (22.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Symbolbild Brexit EU Großbritannien Schottland Flaggen Schottenrock Tracht

'Scotland wants to trade as freely as possible with Europe' 12.12.2018

Scotland overwhelmingly voted to remain in the EU in 2016. As the Scottish Trade Minister Ivan McKee explained in an interview with DW, the country is eager to promote itself in the face of ongoing UK political chaos.

Schweiz Val Bondasca

Switzerland ignores EU deadline for treaty 07.12.2018

After four years of hard-fought negotiations, Switzerland has shrugged off a deadline for a treaty with the EU. It is concerned that freedom of movement requirements will flood the wealthy country with low-wage labor.

China Huawei Filiale in Beijing

Huawei 'could give Chinese spies our secrets,' EU fears 07.12.2018

The EU's technology commissioner has sounded the alarm over Huawei's possible links to security services in China. The tech giant immediately expressed its disappointment over the allegations.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 