Australian election could end country's climate change inaction

The results of the Australian election this Saturday will set the climate agenda for one of the planet's worst per-capita CO2 emitters. It comes as the world faces a rapidly closing window to stop the most severe impacts of climate change.

The country, dubbed a "wrecker" at climate change negotiations, is a major exporter of fossil fuels, largely to East Asia and India. It has been criticized for grossly insufficient climate targets by the UK and US as well as its neighboring Pacific nations who could see their homes disappear as sea levels rise.

At the same time, polls clearly show voters back stronger climate action in the "sunburned land," having already experienced deadly and costly flooding and wildfires linked to climate change in recent years. The country is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis.

"Australians are feeling and seeing climate damage now and that's why most Australians are very worried about climate change and want the government to do a lot more than they are," said Kelly O'Shanassy, chief executive of the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF).

Despite public support, the major parties vying for votes in the tight election have barely mentioned the issue in their campaigns, said Peter Christoff, senior research fellow with Melbourne Climate Futures, which is part of the University of Melbourne.

"And that's really quite concerning and worrying," said Christoff.

Wildfires in 2021: Australians are already feeling the effects of the climate crisis

Coal lobby pushing against climate protection policies

Since 2007, Australia's two major parties, the center-left Labor Party and the conservative Liberal Party, led by incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison, have been in an open war over climate change policies, leading to multiple leaders being toppled.

"The public vitriol in political exchanges — particularly over an emissions trading scheme and a price on carbon and carbon taxes — led to some of the ugliest politics we've seen in Australia over a 15-year period," said Christoff.

Labor believes it lost the supposedly unlosable "climate election" in 2019 to the Liberals because of a backlash against its strong climate policies and job fears in key seats in coal-mining areas.

Australia is the world's second biggest coal exporter. And because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, rising coal prices mean Australia will likely earn 100 billion Australian dollars (€67 billion, $70 billion) in one year from coal.

Meanwhile, between 100,000 and 300,000 Australian jobs connected to coal, oil and gas are at risk if the country doesn't prepare for the shift away from fossil fuels, according to a study by independent Australian think tank, the Centre for Policy Development.

Watch video 03:11 Why does Australia refuse to give up coal? Climate change scientist Ian Lowe speaks to DW

Major parties weak on climate

To date, the conservatives have stymied significant action on climate change — blocking a major emissions trading scheme, slashing funding on climate research, subsidizing and allowing fossil fuel production to expand and abolishing the government-funded Climate Commission.

At the 2021 UN climate conference in Glasgow, the government refused to budge from its 2030 emission cuts of 26% to 28% on 2005 levels — one of the weakest targets in the developed world. The UN Climate Action Tracker rates Australia's emissions and net-zero targets as "poor" and "highly insufficient," putting it on a path to more than 3 degrees Celsius warming.

Going into the 2022 election, the Liberal Party pledged to go net-zero by 2050, but has given itself scope to ignore this. At the same time, it has vowed to continue exports of Australia's coal and gas past 2050 and has included these fossil fuels in its domestic energy blueprint.

Labor — currently forecast to win this election— has also vowed to go net-zero by 2050 and has stronger emission cuts of 43% by 2030. It has pledged tens of billions of dollars to revitalize the nation's energy grid and install solar banks and batteries. But it says it won't stop exporting coal and gas.

Anthony Albanese's Labor Party look set to win

A new climate force in the country?

Australia is dominated by two main parties, but by dragging their heels on climate change Labor and the Liberals have opened the door to new challengers.

A group of independents, dubbed "the teals," are competing with Liberal lawmakers for urban seats. Mostly women, they receive funding from a group called Climate 200 — a relatively new political fund established by clean energy investor Simon Holmes a Court — and have campaigned on climate, integrity, and gender equality. They have all set ambitious 2030 emission reduction targets ranging from 50% to 70% by 2030.

And they appear to be attracting moderate Liberal voters who have become disillusioned with a lack of movement on climate change. Most recent polling shows several key seats are at risk.

Meanwhile, the Greens have enjoyed a surge and are now polling at about 15% nationally — compared to 10% in the 2019 election. They have pledged to cut emissions by 75% by 2030, go net-zero by 2035, phase out the mining, burning and exporting of coal by 2030 and convert the grid to 100% renewables.

Depending on the result of the election, both the Greens and the teal candidates could wield significant power over the government.

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg may lose his seat to a climate-friendly independent

Business calling for climate action, huge potential for renewables

Businesses are also calling for more action. In one example, Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes is attempting to use his wealth to force energy giant AGL to exit coal-fired power generation.

Even the Business Council of Australia — which represents big banks and corporations, such as industrial and retail giant Wesfarmers, mining companies BHP and Rio Tinto and airline Qantas — is now also calling for major emission cuts by 2030. It's a dramatic shift for the organization that in 2018 called 45% emissions reduction cuts "an economy wrecking target."

"It's certainly not the community that is holding back the Australian political parties on climate action and also not the business community," ACF's O'Shanassy said. "Everyone wants climate action except for the people that go to Parliament House."

But neither Labor nor the Liberals' targets are enough to bring Australia in line with its Paris Commitments. Emissions cuts of at least 50% by 2030 are what's required to keep it below the upper threshold of 2 degrees warming and about 75% for the 1.5-degree target, according to some estimates.

ACF believes the next government should take advantage of the country's huge solar and wind potential and could quickly cut emissions while preserving jobs by replacing fossil fuel exports with products created with renewable energy such as hydrogen and ammonia.

"We need to use the vast amount of renewable energy we have in this country. We need to times it by about ten and then turn that into exports and stop exporting pollution to the world," O'Shanassy said. "That would be our greatest contribution to climate change."

2021's biggest climate moments January: New year starts without a bang Many countries around the world banned the usual New Year's fireworks to relieve pressure on hospitals swamped with COVID-19 cases. For Germany, that meant an estimated 3,500 tons of plastic waste saved. In Amsterdam, the taboo on home pyrotechnics looks set to endure, with the city organizing public displays instead.

2021's biggest climate moments February: Arctic chill in Europe Europe and North America saw plunging temperatures, with many regions blanketed in deep snow. Arctic warming caused dips in the polar vortex and a weaker jet stream, conspiring to send chilly Arctic air south. Disruption of the jet stream can also have the reverse effect, sending warm air up from the tropics. We're yet to see which trend will dominate as the planet continues to heat up.

2021's biggest climate moments March: Australian deluge Thousands of people had to leave their homes after heavy rain flooded towns in eastern Australia. Gladys Berejiklian, then the premier of New South Wales, a state that was particularly affected, called the inundation a "one-in-100-year event." Some commentators argued that this kind of flooding is in fact becoming the new normal.

2021's biggest climate moments April: German court rules for future Europe's biggest economy was given a reality check by its Constitutional Court, which declared the German Climate Protection Act unconstitutional for failing to include climate targets beyond 2030. The court said this would place too great a burden on future generations. The Bundestag toughened up the legislation with a commitment to go climate-neutral by 2045.

2021's biggest climate moments May: Oil giant held to account In another landmark ruling, a district court in The Hague, Netherlands, ordered Shell to cut its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030, in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change. It was the first time a private company has been legally forced to comply with the global agreement. "This applies to the entire world, so also to Shell," the judge said.

2021's biggest climate moments June: Infernal temperatures More than 230 people died during a heat wave in Canada, with record temperatures of nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 F) recorded in Lytton, British Columbia. The following day, forest fires reduced much of the village to ash. This was also a summer of devastating blazes for California, Mediterranean countries such as Greece and Turkey, and Siberia and the Amazon.

2021's biggest climate moments July: Devastating floods in Central Europe In Central Europe, catastrophic heavy rain turned streams into raging rivers that inundated towns and villages as they burst their banks. In Germany's Rhineland, more than 180 people lost their lives. Parts of Belgium, the Netherlands and the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg also suffered extreme floods. Property damage in Germany alone was estimated at several billion euros.

2021's biggest climate moments August: No room left for denial The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report with an unequivocal message: The climate crisis is worse than we thought and humans are definitely to blame. The IPCC's assessment reports are the most detailed and comprehensive on the topic, in this case drawing on more than 14,000 peer-reviewed studies.

2021's biggest climate moments September: China reins in coal abroad At the UN General Assembly, Premier Xi Jinping announced that China would no longer build coal-fired power plants abroad — putting an end to a construction spree that has already seen hundreds of Chinese-backed coal power projects go up as part of its Belt and Road Initiative through Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. But Beijing continues to build new coal power plants at home.

2021's biggest climate moments October: Recording greenhouse gas figures Concentrations of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere reached a new record in 2020. According to the report by the World Meteorological Organization, the year-on-year increase was higher than the average increase over the past decade, despite the economic fallout of the pandemic. The WMO announced the figures with the warning that "we are way off track" for the Paris Agreement targets.

2021's biggest climate moments November: COP26 minces its words on coal After a pandemic hiatus, the UN Climate Change Conference was back in 2021, but it struggled to decide the details of the Glasgow Climate Pact. With India and China resisting a commitment to phase out coal, the final text agreed only to a "phasedown." For many, this was hugely disappointing, though not necessarily surprising. Greta Thunberg had already declared COP26 "a global greenwash festival."

2021's biggest climate moments December: Deadly tornadoes in the US With the year drawing to a close, the US was hit by more extreme weather as 36 tornadoes swept through six states and left devastation in their wake. Homes and businesses were demolished, while dozens of people were killed. President Biden announced an investigation into global heating's impact on the tornadoes. Soonafter, nearly 400 people died in the Philippines after Typhoon Rai hit. Author: Jeannette Cwienk



Edited by: Jennifer Collins