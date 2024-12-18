Earthquake shakes Vanuatu, causing foreign embassies to collapse
Vanuatu, an Island nation in the South Pacific, experienced a severe 7.3 magnitude earthquake. The tremors caused massive damage to the infrastructure.
Earth tremors cause severe damage
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Tuesday. The tremors caused bridges to collapse and destroyed roads. The island nation, with around 300,000 inhabitants, is spread over 83 islands and 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) in the South Pacific.
Searching for survivors
Firefighters, police officers and paramedics searched for survivors in the rubble after the earthquake — here under a car in a collapsed building in Port Vila. Fourteen people are were reportedly killed in the nation's latest natural disaster. The exact number of fatalities is not yet known.
The Ring of Fire in the South Pacific
Vanuatu is one of the island nations on the so-called Ring of Fire, the most geologically active area on Earth. According to the World Risk Report, Vanuatu is number one on the list of countries particularly at risk for disasters. Earthquakes occur almost every year.
Idyll threatened by climate change
Vanuatu is particularly threatened by volcanoes, earthquakes and cyclones. Cyclones repeatedly cause severe damage to buildings and infrastructure, most recently cyclones Judy, Kevin and Lola in 2023. The consequences of climate change are also particularly noticeable in the region and are perceived as a security threat.
Embassy building destroyed
At least 10 buildings collapsed in Port Vila, including a complex housing the embassies of the United States, New Zealand, France and the United Kingdom. There were also severe landslides that blocked roads and buried a port. The United Nations estimates that the earthquake directly affected around 116,000 people.
Dangerous rescue operation
A rescue vehicle drives through the streets of Port Vila, where the worst damage was reported. Around 80 people, including police officers, rescue workers and volunteers, worked through the night to rescue three people from a three-story commercial building. Some buildings could not be entered due to an acute risk of collapse.
Recovery efforts in full swing
Red Cross volunteers are helping to provide essential supplies and are assisting with the cleanup at the damaged Vila Central Hospital. The Federal Foreign Office advises tourists against unnecessary travel to Vanuatu after the violent earthquake.
Help from abroad is on the way
In New Zealand, a Royal New Zealand Air Force plane is loaded with relief supplies. Although the airport in Vanuatu is currently not operational, it can handle incoming humanitarian aid. Air and sea traffic to and from Vanuatu is currently disrupted due to landslides, among other things.